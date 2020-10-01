The New Mexican
Santa Fe County continues to make progress in resolving disputes over rights of way on county-maintained roads that run through tribal land, county officials said Thursday during an informational meeting attended by pueblo leaders and private landowners.
In 2018, the county reached settlements with the pueblos of Nambe, Pojoaque, San Ildefonso and Tesuque that established the rights of way for 34 miles of county-maintained roads within tribal boundaries.
For years, the roadway issue has caused disputes between the pueblos and non-Native residents who live near tribal land. The issue came to a head when county commissioners passed a resolution to withhold funding for a regional Pojoaque Basin water project until the roadway disputes were resolved.
Most of the survey work has been completed for the rights of way in the Nambe and Pojoaque pueblos.
“Survey work is the heaviest lift,” County Attorney Gregory Shaffer said.
“What we’re assessing right now [is] environmental and archaeological report surveys and site assessments,” said Ryan Ward, division director with the county Public Works Department. “We’re currently working with various groups to make determinations if they’re needed to support the right-of-way applications.”
The county’s surveyor discovered errors in the Bureau of Land Management’s surveys for the Tesuque area. Those errors must be corrected before the right-of-way survey can move forward, Shaffer said.
He declined to elaborate on the errors “because I wouldn’t be able to do them justice.”
The settlements included financial payments for the pueblos of Nambe, Pojoaque and Tesuque.
While San Ildefonso will not receive any money as part of its deal with the county, new roads will be built within the pueblo’s boundaries.
One of those roads will be called Yellowbird and will replace County Road 84C, 84D and Sandy Way.
The county is focusing on this road because waterlines will be placed in the right of way, Shaffer said.
The first phase of construction for Yellowbird Road is scheduled for next year.
