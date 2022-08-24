As the local tourism industry rebounds from pandemic-era restrictions, the Santa Fe County Commission is considering a new ordinance that would regulate what could be hundreds of vacation rentals operating outside city limits.
An initial business license for owners and operators of short-term rental properties, such as those listed on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, would cost $375, with a $300 annual renewal fee. Rental income would be subject to gross receipts and lodgers taxes.
The proposed ordinance would set occupancy limits, enact quiet hours for rental properties and place restrictions on water use and parking. Property owners also would have to notify neighbors of plans to use a home as a short-term rental.
District 5 Commissioner Hank Hughes said the ordinance would ensure rental owners are paying taxes and their properties are safe for visitors.
“We don’t want somebody renting out an unsafe bedroom,” Hughes said. “We want to make sure that people have a way to get out if there’s a fire, that there’s smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors.”
District 2 Commissioner Anna Hansen said she had been planning to introduce such an ordinance since she took office in 2017, more than a decade after the city of Santa Fe began reining in the practice of renting out rooms and homes to vacationers amid an outcry from residents who complained the rising trend was creating havoc in their neighborhoods.
Hansen saw vacation rental regulations as way to increase county tax revenue but also an opportunity to collect data on properties rented to visitors for
30 days or fewer.
“The amount of money that we’ll get from it is not really that much, but it will pay for us to collect the information,” Hansen said.
County officials estimate there are 557 short-term rentals outside city limits but don’t have much information on where they are and who owns them.
Hansen said the proposed ordinance would not limit the number of short-term rentals allowed in the county but that could change if officials determine there are high concentrations of short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods.
The County Commission will hold public hearings on the proposal
Sept. 13 and Sept. 27.
The city of Santa Fe tightened its vacation rental rules in 2021 to help crack down on illegal rentals and to alleviate a shortage of affordable housing for residents. Among other changes, the updated policy set a cap of 1,000 short-term rental permits in the city.
The county proposal comes as area residents continue to wrangle with rising home prices and housing rental costs.
A 2019 study conducted by the nonprofit Homewise, which aims to help people achieve homeownership, found short-term rental platforms like Airbnb have contributed to skyrocketing home costs in Santa Fe.
While county officials say the problem mainly affects those living in the city, they worry it could begin to have larger effects in other areas.
“We need more affordable housing; we want people who are permanent residents and long-term renters,” Hansen said. “But on the other hand, there’s people who have seasonal homes or maybe using a bedroom in their house as an Airbnb. They wouldn’t be renting that out anyhow.”
Short-term rental owners, most who asked that their names not be published, expressed mixed feelings about the proposed ordinance. Some said it seems unfair for the county to charge hosts with large homes the same fees as those renting out a spare bedroom.
Airbnb host Rocky Faulkner said he supports new regulations as long as they aren’t overreaching and don’t create an unnecessary burden for short-term rental owners.
“If, for some reason, my grandma decided to rent her house out occasionally, it should not something that’s out of reach,” Faulkner said.
Faulkner said he felt some cities and counties have implemented regulations that make it difficult for the “mom-and-pop” rental owners to do business — such as a requirement that they are present during their guests’ stay or that they install sprinkler systems in the building.
“Sometimes the things that they request for you to get a license and stuff, it isn’t easy,” he added.