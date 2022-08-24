As the local tourism industry rebounds from pandemic-era restrictions, the Santa Fe County Commission is considering a new ordinance that would regulate what could be hundreds of vacation rentals operating outside city limits.

An initial business license for owners and operators of short-term rental properties, such as those listed on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, would cost $375, with a $300 annual renewal fee. Rental income would be subject to gross receipts and lodgers taxes.

The proposed ordinance would set occupancy limits, enact quiet hours for rental properties and place restrictions on water use and parking. Property owners also would have to notify neighbors of plans to use a home as a short-term rental.

Popular in the Community