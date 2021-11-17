Santa Fe County property owners should expect to receive their 2021 tax bills after Dec. 1, according to the Santa Fe County Treasurer's Office.
Payments will be due between Dec. 10 and Jan. 10.
A delay in issuing the tax bills is due to the passage of a 2019 law which allows school districts to put a mill levy question on the November general election ballot.
Given the change, counties postponed issuing property tax bills until later in the year, to ensure more accuracy.
The change only affects payments for the first half of the year. The second half will continue as normal.
