A Santa Fe County land purchase will increase public access to the San Pedro Mountains.
On Monday, the County Commission authorized County Manager Gregory Shaffer to buy 160 acres of uplands near Golden comprised of piñon, juniper and grasses. An appraisal valued the land at $530,000.
The land is adjacent to an existing 160 acres of county open space to the south and, to the east, 2,000 acres of land managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management that encompasses the San Pedro Mountains. The land the county will soon acquire also runs along about a mile of N.M. 14.
Robert Gately, head of Campbell Farming Corp., which owns the land, asked Santa Fe County to buy it in 2020 at the urging of two local organizations that promote trail development and access, the Turquoise Trail Regional Alliance and East Mountain Regional Trails Council.
Campbell Farming Corp. has used the land for occasional grazing, according to county documents.
Karen Yank, president of the Turquoise Trail Regional Alliance, has advocated for preservation of the land for years. She founded the organization when land adjacent to the upcoming purchase was threatened by the potential opening of a quarry in 2004 — a development stopped by public outcry, she said.
“For me, I’ve given how many years of my life now? Almost 20 years of my life to help preserve and protect this land,” Yank said.
The upcoming purchase is “a huge legacy to leave behind for future generations … so they’ll actually be able to access the mountains,” which are very hard to access at this point, she noted.
Yank said land in the area has repeatedly been threatened by industrial uses.
In a letter to the county, Gately wrote he has received inquiries to sell the property for years and decided selling to the county “seemed to make sense for the most people and the County.”
County Commission Chairwoman Anna Hansen said she supports the purchase because the idea “came directly from the constituents” in the area.
“The constituents want us to protect the open space,” she said.
Conservation of the land also will preserve views and increase opportunities for hiking, biking and horseback riding trials on county open space, the resolution stated.
Santa Fe County will likely take a few years to establish trails on the open space “but at least it’s preserved,” Yank said. Once the county starts breaking trails, BLM will follow suit, she continued, adding trail planners have already scouted a route that could loop around the nearest mountain peak.
Yank and East Mountain Regional Trails Council co-founder Mike Madden hope the county open space will eventually become “a regional trails hub,” with paths connecting the Sandia Mountains to the San Pedro Mountains as well as trails going north toward Santa Fe, Yank said.
In June, the County Commission considered carving 10 acres out of the property for residential development to finance the purchase, but leaders of the County Open Lands, Trails and Parks Advisory Committee wrote they “firmly” opposed selling part of the land for development.
The committee and county staff instead recommended the county use a Transfer of Development Rights process, through which the county can sell development rights on the land to allow higher-density development somewhere else with population growth and adequate public services.