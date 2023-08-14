A Santa Fe County land purchase will increase public access to the San Pedro Mountains.

On Monday, the County Commission authorized County Manager Gregory Shaffer to buy 160 acres of uplands near Golden comprised of piñon, juniper and grasses. An appraisal valued the land at $530,000.

The land is adjacent to an existing 160 acres of county open space to the south and, to the east, 2,000 acres of land managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management that encompasses the San Pedro Mountains. The land the county will soon acquire also runs along about a mile of N.M. 14.

