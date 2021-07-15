The Santa Fe County Planning Commission made a small change to a proposed cannabis ordinance Thursday evening before voting 6-1 to forward it to county commissioners for their consideration.
Planning Commissioner Rhea Serna cast the only vote in opposition to the ordinance following a public hearing that drew little comment.
New Mexico counties, towns and cities are hustling to adopt rules for recreational cannabis businesses before the state starts processing applications for producers by Sept. 1.
The New Mexico Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham passed the Cannabis Regulation Act earlier this year, legalizing recreational use of cannabis for adults 21 and over and production for personal use, and creating a commercial market for legal production and sales.
Counties and municipalities can’t prohibit production and sales, but they can limit the density of cannabis businesses and determine where such operations can set up shop. Recreational cannabis sales will start by April 1.
The county’s proposed ordinance was drafted primarily by the growth management and legal departments.
Among its provisions:
- There must be at least 300 feet between a cannabis business and a school or day care center.
- There must be at least 200 feet of separation between cannabis businesses.
- Cannabis producers that cultivate plants outdoors will be treated the same as dairy farms, which are generally allowed in agricultural and ranching zones and rural zoning areas.
- Cannabis products may be served and consumed in “consumption areas.” Those areas will be treated in the same manner as bars and nightclubs.
- Smoking of cannabis will be allowed only in licensed places that are stand-alone buildings from which smoke doesn’t escape to infiltrate other places.
- Cannabis consumption areas are restricted to people 21 and older.
The only substantive item amended by the Planning Commission on Thursday was a provision allowing residents to grow cannabis for personal use outdoors as well as indoors.
The original proposal would have limited personal production to indoor facilities. Outdoor operations will be regulated by nuisance ordinances that prohibit emitting bad odors.
County commissioners worried the initial proposal was too restrictive for personal-use cannabis, and the Planning Commission agreed. Commission Chairman Charlie Gonzales said he had received numerous calls from people who felt cannabis growth for personal use shouldn’t be restricted to indoor operations.
He said he was surprised there wasn’t more public comment at the meeting, held in person at the County Administrative Complex, 102 Grant Ave. The Planning Commission also allowed the public to participate remotely, but nobody used that option.
Serna said after the meeting she wanted a more thorough analysis of the issue, such as how cities and counties are handling the matter in other states with legalized recreational cannabis growth and sales.
“I didn’t feel that the ordinance was fully fleshed out,” she said. “I just wasn’t comfortable.”
The County Commission will consider the proposed ordinance July 30.
The county is much further along in the process of approving regulations for cannabis businesses than the city of Santa Fe. City officials said Wednesday they don’t expect to have rules in place until Oct. 1, a full month after the state is set to begin issuing licenses.
