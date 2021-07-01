The Santa Fe County Commission joined the city of Santa Fe in passing a ban on most fireworks, just before the start of the Fourth of July weekend.
The resolution, approved Tuesday, bans the sale and use of missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, stick-type rockets and ground audible devices.
"While we have seen rainfall this past week, Santa Fe County still remains in drought conditions, with portions of the county in extreme or exceptional drought," County Fire Marshal Jaome Blay said in a statement. "Also taken into consideration was that statistics show almost half of all fires reported in the United States on July 4 were started by fireworks."
The resolution will remain in effect for 30 days and will be readdressed if further action needs to be taken.
The ban does not impact professional fireworks shows.
