Santa Fe County will move forward with a proposal to secure a more than $5 million state loan for a wastewater treatment plant at the luxury Bishop’s Lodge resort after a narrow vote Tuesday by the County Commission.

Commissioner Anna Hansen, who opposed the measure, called it “a really bad deal for the county” and “a misuse of taxpayer money.”

She and Commissioner Hank Hughes voted against it with Commissioners Henry Roybal, Anna Hamilton and Rudy Garcia voting in favor. The county will seek a loan of more than

