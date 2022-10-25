Santa Fe County will move forward with a proposal to secure a more than $5 million state loan for a wastewater treatment plant at the luxury Bishop’s Lodge resort after a narrow vote Tuesday by the County Commission.
Commissioner Anna Hansen, who opposed the measure, called it “a really bad deal for the county” and “a misuse of taxpayer money.”
She and Commissioner Hank Hughes voted against it with Commissioners Henry Roybal, Anna Hamilton and Rudy Garcia voting in favor. The county will seek a loan of more than $5 million from the New Mexico Environment Department’s Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund for the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility at the resort northeast of Santa Fe, which is planning an expansion.
An Oct. 14 memo on the Local Economic Development Act project says county staffers do not recommend it if the county is required to own the plant, “even if the plant was the subject of a lease-purchase agreement with the Resort and the Resort assumed operational and maintenance responsibilities.”
The details of repayment by the resort to the county and the question of collateral have not been agreed upon, but several commissioners said they would only support the deal if the loan term was 10 years instead of the 30-year repayment the resort requested.
Hamilton said she considered the project to be in line with past Local Economic Development Act projects. “We do both things: We help constituents directly and we are in a position to help economic development,” she said. “It is not misuse of taxpayer money.”
Resort owner BL Santa Fe LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, and 100 percent of ownership was awarded to Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Juniper Investment Advisors.
“Why are we giving money to an entity that can get money somewhere else and that has gone bankrupt a number of times?” Hansen asked.
Deputy County Manager Leandro Cordova said the county could acquire the loan for an interest rate of 0.25 percent, while the resort, acting alone as a private entity, would likely get a higher rate of 2 percent to 2.5 percent.
Calling the proposal a “unique LEDA project,” Cordova said the loan would decrease the county’s bonding capacity by almost $5.2 million until it’s repaid.
County Water Resource Manager Michelle Hunter said a regional wastewater treatment plant would be a better solution for everyone in the resort’s area, near the village of Tesuque.
“A regional solution would be a far better one, but there are time constraints,” Hunter said. “Right now, they need to solve their problem.”
Hunter said the resort is currently in violation of parts of its permit “in terms of groundwater impact,” and is hauling most of its wastewater off-site to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
County staff recommended undergoing thorough community outreach for the project because an objection from the public could trigger a long state hearing process.
Hansen asked Hamilton, the commission chairwoman, to allow public comment from some constituents who were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, which Hamilton denied.
“The problem with opening this up to public comment is that you’ve requested people to come but other people were unaware,” Hamilton said.
“This is a decision to move forward. There will be ample time for public comment.”
When Hamilton first called for the vote, Garcia did not give an answer. He considered the question for a few moments before joining Hamilton and Roybal in support.