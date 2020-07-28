Santa Fe County residents will face three questions on their November ballots seeking approval of about $20 million total in general obligation bonds for several capital improvement projects.
The bonds, which would be paid for through property taxes, would fund parks, roads, trails, water systems and other infrastructure, according to county documents.
County officials said the bonds wouldn't increase residents' property tax rates unless assessed values go up, which is unlikely in the current economic climate.
An $11.4 million bond would cover road projects, a $4.83 million bond would pay for parks and trails, and a $3.75 million bond would finance a wastewater project and several other water improvements.
"We look forward to educating the public on what these three bond questions will provide," County Manager Katherine Miller said during a County Commission meeting Tuesday. "Hopefully, they will support them, as they always have, in November."
If voters approved the bonds, construction on most projects would begin in 2021.
The largest project would be extending the Santa Fe River Trail from Siler Road to San Yisidro Crossing at a cost of $3.5 million.
The first 11 projects on the list for road improvements were considered essential because the roads have serious drainage or flooding problems or serious deterioration, Miller said. The last four were based on what the communities said they needed, she added.
"I appreciate all the work that went into this, and it's very consistent with what we've been talking about," said Commissioner Anna Hamilton.
The commission approved $100.3 million in capital funding July 14 as part of the county's final budget. The $20 million in bonds would complete funding for those infrastructure projects and others, county officials said.
"This is the last piece of the puzzle," Miller said.
