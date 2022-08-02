Santa Fe County will offer free green waste disposal Friday through Sunday to residents with open burn permits, as a burn ban remains in effect in the county.
A resolution passed in late June allows permit holders to drop off their waste at the Stanley, Jacona and Eldorado waste convenience center on certain days.
The permits normally would allow residents to burn excess crops and vegetation. In late April, however, the Santa Fe County Commission passed an emergency ordinance banning open fires in response to a megadrought and high risk of wildfire due to weather conditions.
The green waste disposal days are meant to provide an alternative to burning while the ban remains in place. The collection times include:
Stanley Convenience Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Jacona Convenience Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Eldorado Convenience Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
According to a news release from the county, green waste is defined as cuttings and trimmings from trees, shrubs, flowering plants, lawns and similar materials.
It excludes weeds, cholla cactus, sod, root balls, tree stumps, tree trunks greater than 18 inches in diameter, pet waste, rocks, dirt, soil, household waste, litter, plastic bags, metal, plastic, paper, pallets, palm fronds, lumber or any type of treated wood, leaves, pine needles and construction materials.