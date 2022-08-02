Santa Fe County will offer free green waste disposal Friday through Sunday to residents with open burn permits, as a burn ban remains in effect in the county.

A resolution passed in late June allows permit holders to drop off their waste at the Stanley, Jacona and Eldorado waste convenience center on certain days.

The permits normally would allow residents to burn excess crops and vegetation. In late April, however, the Santa Fe County Commission passed an emergency ordinance banning open fires in response to a megadrought and high risk of wildfire due to weather conditions.

