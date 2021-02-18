Santa Fe County saw five fewer initial unemployment claims, a drop to 250, for the week ending Feb. 13, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
But the total number of Santa Fe County residents with continued weekly jobless claims rose from 7,618 to 8,035 for the week ending Feb. 15, according to Workforce Solutions statistics.
The number of initial jobless claims by the self-employed has remained fairly steady since September. For the week ending Feb. 13, New Mexico had 1,231 initial claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the self-employed, contractors and gig workers.
The New Mexico unemployment rate for the week of Feb. 6 dropped to 4.96 percent, the first time the rate has been below 5 percent since April 4 in the opening weeks of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March:
Feb. 7-13: 4,153 (1,231 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: 3,709 (1,282)
Jan. 24-30: 4,527 (1,063)
Jan. 17-23: 4,608 (1,344)
Jan. 10-16: 6,402 (1,630)
Jan. 3-9: 11,514 (432)
Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 4,081 (temporarily discontinued)
Dec. 20-26: 3,587 (655)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Feb. 6cq: 4.96cq percent, down 0.24cq percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
