Murder suspect Manuel Rios Alderete was teary-eyed as he walked into his first appearance Thursday in First Judicial District Court, where he appeared to be stifling his emotions as court officials determined he had no legal representative.

The Santa Fe man is one of numerous suspects in the killing of 26-year-old Adan Ponce-Galdeano in late November. Ponce-Galdeano's body was found inside a Lone Butte home's garage on Dec. 6 by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies.

Rios Alderete, 35, is charged with an open count of murder; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder; armed robbery; tampering with evidence; conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence; conspiracy to commit nonresidential burglary; and receiving stolen property worth $250 or less, according to online court records.

