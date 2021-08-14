While the city's mayoral and City Council elections likely will draw the most attention on Nov. 2, balloting in a variety of other races throughout Santa Fe County will take place as well.
Election officials say there is still time for those interested in running to submit nominating paperwork for several races, including seats for town commissioners in Edgewood, plus various school board positions and water and soil conservation positions throughout the county.
Candidates have until Aug. 24 to submit nominating paperwork to appear on the ballot and Aug. 31 to qualify as a write-in candidate.
Races that will appear on the ballot include:
School boards
- There will be elections in District 3 and District 5 of the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education. Board President Kate Noble has announced her intention to seek reelection in District 3; Lorraine Price is the incumbent in District 5.
- The Santa Fe Community College Governing Board will have elections for Positions 1 and 4, held by Linda Siegle and Jack Sullivan, respectively.
- Balloting will be held for school board seats in Española, with two races in the Moriarty-Edgewood and Pojoaque school districts.
School bonds
Santa Fe Public Schools is seeking voter approval for a $100 million general obligation bond to fund capital improvement projects.
The bulk of the bond will target nontraditional schools for secondary students, including $22.5 million to build a new facility for the Mandela International Magnet School, now housed at the former Larragoite Elementary School on Agua Fria Street.
Another ballot question will seek the renewal of a $1.5 million tax for facilities maintenance.
Both would be paid with property tax revenue.
The Moriarty-Edgewood School District also has two ballot questions for consideration, including an $11 million capital improvement general obligation bond.
Water districts
The following water districts have seats that will appear on the ballot:
- Board supervisor seats 3 and 4 for the Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District.
- Board supervisor seats 4 and 5 for the Edgewood Area Water and Sanitation District.
- Board supervisor seats 3 and 5 for the Eldorado Area Water and Sanitation District.
- Board supervisor seats 3 and 4 for the Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil and Water District.
To run for the Eldorado Area Water and Sanitation District, candidates must live in the district and be an Eldorado-area water and sanitation district ratepayer.
To run for a supervisor seat for the Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil and Water District, a candidate must be a resident and landowner within the district.
Edgewood
In August 2020, the southern Santa Fe County town voted to switch its style of governance from a mayor-council model to one that utilizes a commissioner and town manager. In November, voters will pick five new commissioners to fill the slots.
Members of the City Council will remain in office until Jan. 1.
A municipal judgeship also will be on the ballot.
How to vote?
Residents have until Oct. 5 to register online to vote, according to the county clerk's website.
Same-day registration will be available at all voting locations after Oct. 5.
Residents can vote early from Oct. 5-15 at the Santa Fe County Clerk's Office.
Extended early voting will be from Oct. 16-30, with voters able to register on the same day and vote at several locations.
County Clerk Katharine Clark said voters who hope to vote absentee shouldn't wait until the last minute to apply for a ballot. Clark said it will take at least seven days to mail out a ballot and another seven days for it to be received and tabulated.
She said she can't guarantee people who wait until the last minute to register will have their vote counted.
