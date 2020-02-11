Santa Fe County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to give the county manager the authority to sign claims on behalf of the county in a federal bond-rigging lawsuit.
The case was filed in U.S. District Court in New York's Southern District in 2019. Pennsylvania's treasurer and other investors said banks conspired to inflate prices of bonds issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac between January 2009 and April 2014.
It's the third in a series of lawsuits against 16 companies. In October, judges approved settlements from Deutsche Bank AG for $15 million and units of Tennessee’s First Horizon National Corp. for $14.5 million.
Last week, a judge approved a $20 million settlement between Goldman Sachs and investors. Goldman Sachs did not admit any wrongdoing and agreed to adhere to strong antitrust procedures.
According to the settlement website, claims must be filed no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Feb. 28 to be eligible for a payment from the settlements with the three banks.
