Gregory Shaffer acknowledges he stepped into a good situation as the new Santa Fe County manager.

His predecessor, Katherine Miller, had been on the job for more than a decade. County officials say she navigated ably through the coronavirus pandemic and a variety of controversies, as the county acquired a AAA bond rating under her leadership and recovered from a series of scandals.

When Miller unexpectedly retired last year, the Board of County Commissioners didn’t look far — or long — to find her successor. He was in a nearby office.

