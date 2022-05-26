Melissa Mascareñas
Age: 54
City or area of primary residence: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor's degree in business administration
Occupation: Retired paralegal
Political experience: I have helped on numerous state and county races, but this is my first time running for a position.
Relevant life experience: Over 30 years' experience in the legal field: nine years in the First Judicial District Court; four years in the New Mexico Supreme Court; and over 17 years at the New Mexico Environment Department.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. Voters have four candidates to choose from in the Division 2 primary election. What makes you the best qualified for the job? Thirty years of legal experience, along with volunteering in my community with numerous organizations. I am passionate about helping people. I promise to give everyone a voice. I honestly believe the Magistrate Court should remain the people's court, as it was intended. I'm a lifelong resident of Santa Fe County, and I honestly believe I know what our problems are and I have some wonderful ideas on how to get our community back on track. I'm willing to find treatment programs, housing ideas and counseling for those who need and want help. Integrity matters.
2. The county’s Drug Court, Wellness Court and DWI Court programs originated in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. What, if any, new initiatives or specialty courts would you like to implement if elected? I would like to continue with the current programs, but I would also like to take the initiative in forming a Domestic Violence Unit, where help can be given to the entire family. Hopefully this will stop the cycle of abuse. I would also like to institute a Mock DWI program in the schools that will teach the youth what happens when you drive under the influence. It's important to try and help people before they find themselves in a courtroom. I also think that everyone should have a voice and be able to explain their situation.
3. What do you anticipate will be the most challenging aspect of serving as a magistrate and how will you manage it? I think the most challenging aspect would be the amount of cases that are being filed. I think that it is important to have staff trained in all aspects of getting things docketed and in front of the court as quickly as possible. The best way to manage this would be to show up to work every day and work hard to get matters resolved.
Dev Atma Khalsa
Email: khalsa4mag@gmail.com
Age: 44
City or area of primary residence: Española (northernmost end of Santa Fe County)
Educational background: Bachelor's degree from the College of William & Mary in from St John's College, JD from Univ. of New Mexico
Occupation: Assistant district attorney
Political experience: Zero
Relevant life experience: Licensed mediator and longtime meditator
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Yes.
If yes, please explain. Way back in 1998, in college, I turned myself in for vandalism the morning after an end-of-year party. I paid fines and served a four-day sentence on the misdemeanor, and was suspended from campus housing for one year.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. Voters have four candidates to choose from in the Division 2 primary election. What makes you the best qualified for the job? I am the only candidate with relevant, professional experience in law. Because of this, I can hit the ground running on day one. That's why I am endorsed by the Santa Fe Police Officers Association. I have worked both in criminal and civil law (having brought magistrate cases in landlord-tenant, probate and family law). The Magistrate Court is ground zero for every social issue Santa Fe faces. We deserve a judge who knows how to balance civil rights and the public interest in safety. In this time of crisis, we cannot afford to go backward. Santa Fe deserves a real choice.
2. The county’s Drug Court, Wellness Court and DWI Court programs originated in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. What, if any, new initiatives or specialty courts would you like to implement if elected? I served on the DWI Drug Court program and have seen firsthand the positive impact it has on people's lives and on recidivism. While doing that work, in my downtime I was also able to discover partners in state government and secure funding for a new drug court for the Española magistrate. In my first year, I will launch a domestic violence-centered specialty court, because the drug courts miss a large part of the population, and because New Mexico is second in the U.S. for per capita domestic violence homicides. We must stop these situations before they escalate.
3. What do you anticipate will be the most challenging aspect of serving as a magistrate and how will you manage it? A leader needs to ensure others feel heard, so everyone can move forward with confidence. At court, when every decision affects our rights, and when attorneys are painting opposing pictures of the same situation, this listening requires a trained ear. I have that training. I have analyzed officers' warrant requests in the middle of the night. I have extensive practice in DWI and domestic violence cases, and civil cases under the Resident Relations Act. And I am committed to transparency. I will issue written decisions, and am open to discussing how the Magistrate Court might become a court of public record.
John Baca
Email: jabaca78@gmail.com
Age: 44
City or area of primary residence: Santa Fe
Educational background: High school diploma
Occupation: Executive assistant to general counsel at the State Land Office.
Political experience: None
Relevant life experience: 18 years with the state judiciary, eight years with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, deputy reserve and father.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? Yes
If yes, please explain. In the year 2000, I believe. In my previous marriage, my wife was not working and we had our two daughters.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. Voters have four candidates to choose from in the Division 2 primary election. What makes you the best qualified for the job? I previously held positions as a judicial court clerk and court manager, where I was given the opportunity and privilege of gaining 18 years of magistrate judicial experience. During that time, I was eager to learn every aspect of the court system. I later had the privilege of serving eight years with the Santa Fe County Sherriff’s Office as a deputy reserve. The experience and knowledge I gained seeing both sides of the law enforced, as a deputy and court manager, was invaluable and allowed me to grow in both areas of the law.
2. The county’s Drug Court, Wellness Court and DWI Court programs originated in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. What, if any, new initiatives or specialty courts would you like to implement if elected? I would continue to support all of the programs listed above. If elected, I would like to pursue programs such as the new Supreme Court order on mental health issues that was released in mid-April, work with all partners and entities involved to address the mental health issues we have here in Santa Fe County. Another program I would like to see originate would be Teen Court. Los Alamos had a very successful teen court, and I would like to see how we could implement that within our teens here in Santa Fe.
3. What do you anticipate will be the most challenging aspect of serving as a magistrate and how will you manage it? The most challenging part for me serving as a magistrate judge will be what every judge is fronted when elected. Friends and relatives asking for favors. I will not circumvent the law for anyone, and not ruin my reputation as a judge. I'll avoid the appearance of impropriety by recusing myself from any case that involves a friend or relative. I will treat everyone the same and equally within the law.
Michael Roybal
Email: michael@roybal4judge.com
Age: 32
City or area of primary residence: Santa Fe
Educational background: SFHS graduate and enrollment at CNM
Occupation: Certified court monitor
Political experience: First time running for office.
Relevant life experience: I grew up having family members suffer from addictions and in and out of the judicial system. I know what it is like to have a lack of resources available to those who need it. This is what drives my passion to help make our community safer and better.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. Voters have four candidates to choose from in the Division 2 primary election. What makes you the best qualified for the job? I am the only candidate that has current courtroom experience. I understand today's problems and the problems that our community faces. I have the passion to make changes within our community. I have a deep passion and involvement within our community. I have 10 years' experience in all case types. Having worked for the First Judicial District Court has given me the opportunity to develop the skills needed to effectively and efficiently manage case dockets while applying to the law in a fair and timely manner. I will be tough inside the courtroom while proactive outside of it.
2. The county’s Drug Court, Wellness Court and DWI Court programs originated in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. What, if any, new initiatives or specialty courts would you like to implement if elected? When elected I would like to reform the way we triage the defendants to our specialty courts. I would like to make more resources available to our specialty court programs in order to effectively reduce our recidivism rate. I want to bring in programs to help address mental health issues, addiction issues, family counseling and domestic violence treatments. I would like to bring a peer support program to Santa Fe County Magistrate Court to help address and guide our defendants back into society and work together with treatment and rehabilitation centers in Santa Fe County.
3. What do you anticipate will be the most challenging aspect of serving as a magistrate and how will you manage it? I anticipate the most challenging aspect of serving as a magistrate judge will be getting all judicial backlog caught up in an efficient time frame. I will personally review all cases within DIV II and make sure they are placed on a monthly docket and any cases pending longer than one year will quickly be brought before the court to make sure they are back on track for resolution and adjudication. I will also focus on getting the Magistrate Court back to being fully staffed and trained to streamline for effectiveness and transparency.