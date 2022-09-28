The Santa Fe County jail has one of the highest vacancy rates for county detention centers in New Mexico, and the problem has only gotten worse in recent months.

According to data presented Wednesday to the state Legislature's Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee, the Santa Fe County jail had a 36.9 percent vacancy rate on May 1, with 75 positions unfilled.

Three months later, the rate of vacant jobs at the jail had risen to 46.8 percent, or 95 unfilled positions.

