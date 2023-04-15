At least 12 inmates died at Santa Fe County jail, or at a hospital following a jail incident, between 2019 and 2022.
Almost half of them died last year. And two more have died less than halfway through 2023.
In an effort to increase inmate safety, Warden Derek Williams and his staff — along with other Santa Fe County officials — are in the beginning stages of procuring sets of two new technological devices which they hope will streamline security protocols and give medical staff members a better gauge on how specific inmates are faring at a moment's notice.
While jail officials hope these new devices will make it easier to monitor inmates, issues securing a robust Wi-Fi system in the facility and a lengthy procurement process mean it could be several months or more before these technologies are implemented.
And the parents of some inmates who have died at the jail in recent years expressed skepticism about whether these new technologies would make a difference in keeping inmates alive.
"I don't see a whole lot of changes," said Antonio DeVargas, whose 34-year-old daughter Carmela DeVargas died of an epidural abscess and antibiotic-resistant staph infection in the jail in November 2019. "A whole bunch of people have died after my daughter passed away, and I don't know that that's going to change."
Technology might help monitor inmate health, but Wi-Fi a barrier
The first device, said jail Maj. Carlos Markman-Lopez, would be a phone-like apparatus carried by corrections officers to log their rounds as they check on inmate pods electronically. He added the devices are expected to send a signal to shift supervisors if a unit check isn't performed on time, allowing the mistake to be caught almost immediately.
Markman-Lopez added that a move from paper logs to an electronic system will cut his staff's time to complete inmate checks by 60-70%.
The other set of devices being mulled over by the county are "Apple Watch"-like bands worn by inmates to monitor their basic vital signs which medical staff members can monitor in real time.
"What that does for us — it helps us to have eyes where we don't have eyes," jail Health Services Administrator Ashley Hannan said in an interview. "So, it's not realistic for us to be face in front of you 24 hours a day, even with the regular checks. … It just gives us a little bit of a leg up for those individuals whom we've identified who have immediate medical concerns."
Deputy County Manager Elias Bernardino talked about the electronic bands in February, noting they were one of the emerging technologies which could be instituted at the jail with a more robust Wi-Fi system. However, while Bernardino said such a system had been installed in the facility in February, he said in a recent interview it does not penetrate individual cells.
"We're going back to — how do we modify this structure so that way we can extend that network?" he said.
Bernardino added that the county's goal is to fix the Wi-Fi coverage and pilot the technologies inside the jail within the next fiscal year. To reach its goal, jail officials will need to present completed scopes of work for each of the two proposed innovations to county commissioners for approval before the county starts taking bids from several companies making comparable devices.
Hannan said the electronic bands would likely be piloted in the jail's medical wing before possible expansion to the rest of the facility.
"I want to make sure that it is bridging that gap [between routine checks] and it's actually serving us," Hannan said. "Ultimately, I think the goal is for expansion. … There's no set timeframe or anything like that."
Families of deceased inmates skeptical
While the promise of new security and medical devices seem like positive steps, DeVargas and Susie Schmitt both said they are not fully convinced.
Schmitt's son, 34-year-old Rex Corcoran Jr., died of infective endocarditis in the jail in November 2019.
Schmitt was adamant no new jail initiatives posited by the county would ensure inmates' safety as effectively as instituting Medication-Assisted Treatment — also known as the MAT program — which provides people undergoing opioid withdrawal with approved, prescribed medications.
"If they had that in the beginning — the get-go — then they wouldn't have to monitor so many people going through withdrawals because that would be eliminated," Schmitt said.
When asked about the MAT program in September, then-county spokeswoman Sara Smith said the jail has a variety of protocols in place to treat inmates with opioid withdrawal, such as offering palliative medications. She added medication-assisted treatment is only available to certain inmates — including those with a current prescription at the time they are booked into the jail or if they are pregnant.
As for the devices themselves, Schmitt said she wants to know more specifics on what the electronic medical bands will detect and what will be classified as an emergency.
"What if an inmate breaks their [electronic band]? What is the consequences there? Are they billed for it?"
DeVargas said the electronic bands could be of use to families during cases in which jail staffers don't respond properly to the plight of their loved one. If an inmate is experiencing medical issues and there's no respone, DeVargas said, the electronic records from the devices could clearly show that and give grieving families a basis for litigation.
However, while he believes anything which might help inmates survive the jail is a step forward, he asked what good investing in new technologies would do if jail staffers do not care about the inmates on a human level.
"All these electronic devices, they don't have a heart. They don't have a heart. And as long as the correctional officers don't have a heart, and the doctors are incompetent and don't have a heart themselves, I don't know that the investment in these electronic devices are going to do any good," DeVargas said.
Warden: We care but must consider liability
Of the 12 inmates whose records were provided by the county and died from incidents at the jail between Jan. 1, 2019, and March 24, 2023, four died by hanging themselves or from the consequences of an attempted suicide by hanging.
That includes Joseph Vukosovich, an Albuquerque man who died March 24 in a hospital after hanging himself in the county jail the day before. Vukosovich was facing several charges after being accused of messaging and trying to meet a person he thought was an underage girl for sex. According to an incident report provided by the sheriff's office, he was in the jail's general population when he hanged himself.
Williams declined to provide specifics Monday on circumstances surrounding Vukosovich's death. However, he said inmates are evaluated by multiple staff members when being booked into the facility.
As for accusations that he and his staff do not care about the inmates, Williams pointed to his facility's Matrix Substance Abuse Relapse Prevention program as proof of how the facility is striving to help improve the lives of those housed within it.
"No matter what story we ever tell, it's never going to be good enough for the parent of someone who is grieving the loss of a loved one, and there's always going to be information that we know about that we'll never be able to share because of litigation and other concerns that we have as a government entity," Williams said. "Would I love to call the parents and loved ones of every single person that's ever had a loss? Yeah, but it's something that's never going to happen because of the nature of liability."
Hannan said she and the rest of the jail's medical staff are asking the county for devices like the electronic medical bands precisely because they do care about the inmates they treat.
"You know, we refer to them as patients, not inmates," Hannan said. "That's who they are to us. They are my patients. … We have no judgment based off of any reason that they are here."