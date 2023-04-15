At least 12 inmates died at Santa Fe County jail, or at a hospital following a jail incident, between 2019 and 2022. 

Almost half of them died last year. And two more have died less than halfway through 2023.

In an effort to increase inmate safety, Warden Derek Williams and his staff — along with other Santa Fe County officials — are in the beginning stages of procuring sets of two new technological devices which they hope will streamline security protocols and give medical staff members a better gauge on how specific inmates are faring at a moment's notice.

Recommended for you