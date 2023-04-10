Marcelino “Marcie” Marciel reads his testimonial Monday about graduating from the Santa Fe County jail’s Matrix Substance Abuse Relapse Prevention program, which isolates inmates from the prison’s general population to help them begin to overcome substance abuse issues. The footprints on the banner the group made represent the first steps of overcoming addiction and reconnecting with loved ones.
Steven McClure served as a mentor to the inmates graduating from the Matrix Substance Abuse Relapse Prevention program over the last several weeks, relaying his experiences and advising them on how they can overcome addiction. Some of Monday’s graduates singled out McClure in their remarks, thanking him and their nurses and therapists for helping them make it through the program.
Joseph Manzanares sat in the Charlie 100 pod of the Santa Fe County jail Monday, awaiting an unlikely celebration. But he couldn’t help but think a
bout how close he came to disaster.
A few months before joining the jail’s Matrix Substance Abuse Relapse Prevention program, Manzanares said he suffered a near-fatal fentanyl overdose. The pill was the size of a BB; its effect was massive. He was saved only by the efforts of the jail’s medical staff, which spared his life and helped jolt him into a wake-up call that led him to accept help.
“I could’ve been dead today,” said Manzanares, 33.
Rather than staying in the jail’s general population, the Matrix program offers inmates a new lease on life. The 30-day substance abuse recovery effort places participants in a separate pod where they can keep each other focused on a common goal: lasting recovery.
On Monday, Manzanares and seven fellow inmates celebrated the first step toward a better future.
“Not everyone wants the best for you,” warden Derek Williams told inmates during their graduation ceremony Monday. “Those guys back there [in the jail’s general population] don’t want the best for you. They don’t want to be alone.”
Mark Boschelli, the clinical director of behavioral health services for the jail, said the Matrix Program allows inmates to take classes that teach them about the nature of addiction, how to deal with being sober and making better choices. He added inmates undergo drug testing upon entry into the program, halfway through it and once they reach the end.
Williams said the program started in 2018 but had to pause for several years due to the onset of COVID-19 and its lingering effects. Monday’s graduation ceremony was just the second since the program was halted during the pandemic.
Manzanares and the other Matrix Program inmates were joined by Williams, Boschelli and a slew of medical and behavioral health staffers to honor the inmates’ dedication.
Following brief remarks by Williams, the inmates took turns reading testimonies of their time in the program.
Looking on proudly as inmates gave voice to their experiences was Steven McClure, an inmate at the jail who graduated from the Matrix Program just months before. In January, McClure told Life Link employee Bagel Schwaegel he wanted to dedicate his time to helping others overcome substance abuse, just as he had.
McClure made his wish a reality. The 41-year old served as a mentor to the graduating inmates over the last several weeks, relaying his experiences and advising them on how they can overcome addiction. Some of Monday’s graduates singled out McClure in their remarks, thanking him and their nurses and therapists for helping them make it through the program.
McClure said in an interview he feels the newer group of Matrix Program graduates “is going to make it,” adding it was a privilege to guide them toward a better path.
McClure may be a prime example of how the Matrix Program can work: He said he is set to be released from jail Friday — more than a year after first entering the facility — and will begin working in an internship at the St. Elizabeth Shelter Corp. to continue helping others who face addiction issues.
He added his work will be “heartfelt” as he goes about addressing homelessness and addiction issues Santa Fe faces.
“I’m very proud to be a part of fixing the problem,” McClure said.
After all the inmates presented their thoughts on the program — with many thanking the jail’s staff for giving them the opportunity to improve — they received a celebratory meal of barbecue.
Manzanares, who according to jail records was imprisoned on a probation violation, pointed to a banner the group made, which included a smattering of painted shoe prints. He said the they represented their first steps of overcoming addiction and reconnecting with loved ones.
Manzanares said he has been in several rehabilitation programs in the past, adding he hopes his participation in this one will help show his two young children he is ready to move on from his old life.
Rebecca Otero-Granger, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who has worked at the jail for about four years, said she is pleased to see the jail’s officials are receptive about taking different approaches to help treat inmates.
She added she often receives more respect from those she has helped within the jail than some people she has treated outside the legal system.
“You’re somebody other than what the world calls you,” Otero-Granger told the graduates.