Marcelino “Marcie” Marciel reads his testimonial Monday about graduating from the Santa Fe County jail’s Matrix Substance Abuse Relapse Prevention program, which isolates inmates from the prison’s general population to help them begin to overcome substance abuse issues. The footprints on the banner the group made represent the first steps of overcoming addiction and reconnecting with loved ones.

 Photos by Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Joseph Manzanares sat in the Charlie 100 pod of the Santa Fe County jail Monday, awaiting an unlikely celebration. But he couldn’t help but think a

bout how close he came to disaster.

A few months before joining the jail’s Matrix Substance Abuse Relapse Prevention program, Manzanares said he suffered a near-fatal fentanyl overdose. The pill was the size of a BB; its effect was massive. He was saved only by the efforts of the jail’s medical staff, which spared his life and helped jolt him into a wake-up call that led him to accept help.

Joseph Manzanares entered the Matrix Substance Abuse Relapse Prevention program after he suffered a near-fatal overdose. “I could’ve been dead today,” said Manzanares, 33.
Luis Montero reads his testimonial Monday about participating and graduating from the Santa Fe County jail’s Matrix Substance Abuse Relapse Prevention program.
Steven McClure served as a mentor to the inmates graduating from the Matrix Substance Abuse Relapse Prevention program over the last several weeks, relaying his experiences and advising them on how they can overcome addiction. Some of Monday’s graduates singled out McClure in their remarks, thanking him and their nurses and therapists for helping them make it through the program.

