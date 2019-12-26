A Santa Fe County man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon earlier this year for allegedly trying to stab an employee at the Santa Fe Public Defender’s Office faces 46 new charges, including aggravated stalking, stemming from allegations that he continued to harass the woman via telephone.
According to court records, Jonathan Hart, 31, has been incarcerated at the Santa Fe County jail since February, when he was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on an employee at the office and attempting to stab her in the stomach.
That case has been stayed pending a competency evaluation.
But court records show being in jail hasn’t kept Hart from picking up new charges.
He was indicted recently on 46 new counts — three of them felonies — including violation of a restraining order, aggravated stalking and bribery of a witness.
About a dozen of the new charges relate to accusations that Hart used a telephone to continue harassing the woman while in jail by calling the public defender’s office multiple times a day for several weeks in September.
The Public Defender’s Office has assigned outside counsel to represent Hart. That attorney could not be reached for comment Thursday.
