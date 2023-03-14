Three inmates at the Santa Fe County jail, a young jail guard and the mother and wife of an inmate are accused of smuggling drugs into the facility in a joint operation that lasted four months.
The jail began investigating the alleged plot in January, monitoring alleged suspicious phone calls between 38-year-old Martin Flores and his loved ones, according to court documents. The case eventually was referred to the Region III Narcotics Task Force, which began its own investigation in February, and the six accused co-conspirators — who include murder suspect Jay Wagers — were charged last week.
A statement of probable cause filed March 7 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says the alleged plot began to unravel after jail investigators conducted a search March 6 on 22-year-old corrections officer Gabriel Roque and found 122 suspected Suboxone strips in his car. A tip about the drug smuggling ring spurred the investigation, according to the statement.
Roque told investigators the operation had started about four months earlier.
He had not been paid to deliver the Suboxone strips March 6, he said, according to charging documents, but stood to make up to $10,000 from the delivery. He also claimed he had felt threatened by the other suspects and alleged 22-year-old Isaac Barela, one of the inmates accused in the operation, was sharing information about his family with other detainees.
Roque, who was released from jail March 7, is charged with bringing contraband into a jail, distributing a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit distribution of a controlled substance. His next hearing is scheduled Wednesday morning.
Warden Derek Williams said the jail attracts a lot of younger workers, which can be difficult. He added the job can come with intimidation and manipulation from inmates and corrections officers can be baited into participating in illegal activity. However, he said, staff are trained to avoid such pressures.
Santa Fe County spokeswoman Cindy McKee declined to confirm Roque's current employment status, citing the county's policy of not commenting on personnel matters.
Court documents allege inmate Martin Flores had organized the operation with help from his wife, Crystal Flores, 41, and his mother, 58-year-old Carolyn Flores, an employee of the nonprofit Life Link, which provides behavioral health services, including substance abuse treatment, as well as housing aid for the homeless and other resources in the community.
Investigators noted an "inordinate" amount of calls between Martin Flores and his mother, which included well-known code words used by jail inmates such as "ribbons" and "blue cushion pillows," which refer to Suboxone and fentanyl pills, respectively, according to his arrest warrant affidavit.
Another coded phrase heard in the calls was "birthday party," which investigators believe signified plans to smuggle drugs into the jail, the affidavit says.
Martin Flores also was heard on calls instructing his wife how to wrap gifts and directing her to give the gifts to his mother, who was the only person able to visit him in jail, the affidavit says.
The Floreses' calls included mentions of an "Uncle Charles," an alias investigators eventually tied to Roque through at least two informants and monitoring of Martin Flores' jail pod. Roque told investigators he had met with Carolyn Flores at The Life Link at least twice to pick up drugs from her, according to an affidavit.
The three inmates and Martin Flores' wife and mother were charged with bribery of public officer or employee; distribution of a controlled substance; conspiracy to commit distribution of a controlled substance; and conspiracy to commit bribery of public officer or employee.
Crystal Flores is the only suspect who had not been arrested as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Wagers, 27, and Carolyn Flores attended virtual hearings Tuesday in Magistrate Court. Carolyn Flores was granted interim conditions of release.
Wagers, who is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Joseph Aiello on Oct. 4, 2021, at a home on Alamosa Drive and then carrying out a violent crime spree later that day, will remain incarcerated.
New Mexico Department of Public Safety Lt. Scott McFaul, who leads the Region III Narcotics Task Force in Northern New Mexico, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Life Link CEO Michael DeBernardi said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon the organization intends to cooperate fully with investigators.
He referred to Carolyn Flores as a former employee but did not provide details on her position.
"Given our philosophy that substance abuse and addiction present ongoing public health concerns, we at The Life Link were disheartened to learn that a former employee is the subject of an investigation into drug distribution at the jail," DeBernardi wrote in his statement. "This unfortunate development not only saddens us tremendously, but deepens our resolve to mitigate the harmful effects of substance abuse and addiction in our community."
The warden said he has not had any conversations with The Life Link about Carolyn Flores' arrest and added he was not aware of Flores ever visiting the jail in the capacity of a Life Link employee.
"We'll probably have some kind of correspondence about proactive efforts to screen — better screen — individuals that are working in partnership with the facility," Williams said.
When asked if the jail will consider adding extra measures to prevent corrections staff from engaging in illegal activity, Williams said Roque's arrest speaks for itself.
"This end result is … probably the best deterrent because it's showing people that we actively do investigate any type of concerns, whether it's inmate or staff, and that we will push it to the furthest extent of the law," Williams said.