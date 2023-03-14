Three inmates at the Santa Fe County jail, a young jail guard and the mother and wife of an inmate are accused of smuggling drugs into the facility in a joint operation that lasted four months.

The jail began investigating the alleged plot in January, monitoring alleged suspicious phone calls between 38-year-old Martin Flores and his loved ones, according to court documents. The case eventually was referred to the Region III Narcotics Task Force, which began its own investigation in February, and the six accused co-conspirators — who include murder suspect Jay Wagers — were charged last week.

A statement of probable cause filed March 7 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says the alleged plot began to unravel after jail investigators conducted a search March 6 on 22-year-old corrections officer Gabriel Roque and found 122 suspected Suboxone strips in his car. A tip about the drug smuggling ring spurred the investigation, according to the statement.