A corrections officer at the Santa Fe County jail is accused of raping a female inmate earlier this week.
Jared Apodaca, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal sexual penetration, a second-degree felony, according to charging documents filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
County spokeswoman Olivia Romo wrote in an email Wednesday that Apodaca is no longer employed by the county.
“Santa Fe County takes seriously all allegations of misconduct involving employees," she wrote.
The accuser, a 42-year-old woman who remains in custody at the jail, alleged Apodaca forced her to perform a sexual act Sunday in her jail cell. Investigators reviewed surveillance video that appears to corroborate her allegations, a detective from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement of probable cause.
The woman told investigators Apodaca had ordered her to perform the act and threatened her, warning that if she refused, "I'm going to get you in trouble," according to the complaint.
The woman was taken Monday to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for a sexual assault examination, the complaint states.
Apodaca "initially denied and embellished his statements regarding his actions and involvement" in the incident, but later provided statements describing an incident similar to the one described by the inmate and portrayed in the surveillance video, according to the complaint.
Apodaca claimed the woman had asked him to bring Suboxone, an opioid drug used to treat substance use disorder, into the jail, the investigator wrote. Apodaca alleged the inmate had "threatened him stating, 'he needed to figure it out,' referencing him bringing contraband into the jall," the complaint states.
He appeared Wednesday for a Magistrate Court arraignment via video and expressed interest in being assigned a public defender.