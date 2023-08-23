JaredApodaca.jpg

Jared Apodaca

A corrections officer at the Santa Fe County jail is accused of raping a female inmate earlier this week.

Jared Apodaca, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal sexual penetration, a second-degree felony, according to charging documents filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

County spokeswoman Olivia Romo wrote in an email Wednesday that Apodaca is no longer employed by the county.

