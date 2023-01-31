The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved additional pay increases and bonuses for some of the community's most essential union employees, from nurses at the county jail to sheriff's deputies.
The first of two updated collective bargaining agreements will increase deputies' temporary retention incentives — bonuses meant to keep them on the job longer — to 6.2% of their earned wages from 3% between Dec. 31 and June 30, the last day of fiscal year 2023. The second contract change will provide a 1.5% cost-of-living increase for jail medical staff represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees' New Mexico Council 18, Local 1413-M.
Sonya Quintana of the county's Human Resources and Risk Management Division said jail nurses and other medical workers received a 3% cost-of-iving adjustment in July, but noted their contract, in effect from August 2021 to August 2025, doesn't provide for any further pay increases.
"So this amendment would address that issue and ensure that we have good recruitment and retention opportunities," Quintana told the commission.
The agreement with the deputies union also would provide a $500 recruitment bonus for those who refer a new deputy to the sheriff's office who stays for 13 pay periods — and an additional $500 if the new deputy stays for another 13 pay periods.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the bonuses were made possible through state law enforcement recruitment funds.
"This does several things that allows us to use some of this money to retain one of our most valuable resources, and that's the deputies that work for Santa Fe County," Mendoza said. "They have been here and have weathered the storm through, you know, low numbers of officers on the streets while we have been recruiting through COVID. We want to reward them for all the hard work and their commitment."