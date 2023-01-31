The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved additional pay increases and bonuses for some of the community's most essential union employees, from nurses at the county jail to sheriff's deputies.

The first of two updated collective bargaining agreements will increase deputies' temporary retention incentives — bonuses meant to keep them on the job longer — to 6.2% of their earned wages from 3% between Dec. 31 and June 30, the last day of fiscal year 2023. The second contract change will provide a 1.5% cost-of-living increase for jail medical staff represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees' New Mexico Council 18, Local 1413-M.

Sonya Quintana of the county's Human Resources and Risk Management Division said jail nurses and other medical workers received a 3% cost-of-iving adjustment in July, but noted their contract, in effect from August 2021 to August 2025, doesn't provide for any further pay increases.

