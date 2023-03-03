Santa Fe County is hoping to secure federal funds to move forward with much-needed upgrades to a handful of low-water crossings along the Santa Fe River where drivers are often stranded when monsoon rains make roadways impassible.

These crossings — including the San Ysidro Crossing in the village of Agua Fría — pass directly through riverbeds that are dry most of the time but can fill with water during heavy rains.

The Santa Fe County Commission voted earlier this week to apply for a $34 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE program — Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity — to improve these crossings with bridges. The RAISE program is funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.