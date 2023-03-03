A pedestrian walks his dog Wednesday across the San Ysidro Crossing in the village of Agua Fría at the Santa Fe River on a cloudy afternoon. The county is asking for infrastructure funds to improve the crossing. Crossings like these pass directly through riverbeds that are dry most of the time but can fill with water during heavy rains, often becoming impassible as water charges through arroyos.
A car passes a small mural of San Ysidro at the San Ysidro Crossing on Wednesday on the Santa Fe River. Currently, these low-water crossings lie in riverbeds, and water flows over them when it rains — sometimes at dangerous levels.
Santa Fe County is hoping to secure federal funds to move forward with much-needed upgrades to a handful of low-water crossings along the Santa Fe River where drivers are often stranded when monsoon rains make roadways impassible.
These crossings — including the San Ysidro Crossing in the village of Agua Fría — pass directly through riverbeds that are dry most of the time but can fill with water during heavy rains.
The Santa Fe County Commission voted earlier this week to apply for a $34 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE program — Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity — to improve these crossings with bridges. The RAISE program is funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“This RAISE grant is the perfect opportunity for the county. You know, we need roads, but we need money to build them,” commission Chairwoman Anna Hansen said in an interview.
If the grant application is approved, the county will use the funds to build multi-use bridges for both drivers and pedestrians over the Santa Fe River at San Ysidro Crossing and six other places where roads cross the Pojoaque River along the Oweengeh Road corridor, which stretches from San Ildefonso Pueblo to Pojoaque Pueblo. The list includes five bridges on County Road 84 and one on County Road 84D, all near the two pueblos, as well as El Rancho, Jacona and Jaconita.
Monsoon rains often bring rushing water through the crossings.
“So what happens is when we have a downpour of rain, the fire stations have to come and close each side of the road so people don’t get swept downriver,” Hansen said of San Ysidro Crossing. “So far, that hasn’t happened in a while, but I have watched people cross when water is running, and it just makes my heart pound.”
The crossings along the Oweengeh Road face similar issues, often becoming impassable during storms as water charges through the arroyos.
The San Ysidro Crossing project is estimated to cost $9 million, and the Oweengeh Road project is estimated at $25 million.
Besides improving transportation for nearby residents, the bridges also would improve the county’s ability to respond to emergencies, Public Works Department Director Brian Snyder said.
“If you were to imagine a flooding event at the time somebody needs an ambulance or something, they may not be able to get there because of these roadway impairments,” Snyder said. “So it will improve safety if emergency response vehicles can respond to emergencies at any time.”
The county is still finalizing plans for the new bridges. Hansen said she wants them to fit in with their surroundings.
“When I first started talking to staff about this, I wanted them to think about this in a different way, to create not a large bridge but a crossing that is in harmony with the community,” Hansen said.
Both projects coincide with ongoing infrastructure improvements in the two areas. The county will begin extending the Santa Fe River trail to the San Ysidro Crossing in Agua Fría. The Oweengeh Road project will happen along with construction of Yellowbird Loop in San Ildefonso as part of the Aamodt water rights settlement agreement.
Hansen said the county could decide to use the projects as an opportunity to lay down broadband infrastructure.
“Santa Fe County has a dig-once policy,” Hansen said. “We might be able to include it, but it depends on how much we’re digging up.”