At its height, the Santa Fe County Fire Department had up to 400 volunteer firefighters helping keep even the most remote parts of the county safe.

Now, just 112 volunteers are spread across the county's 14 fire districts. 

The decline matches a troubling national trend, Chief Jacob Black told county commissioners Tuesday. Between 1983 and 2020, the National Fire Protection Association documented a decline of over 200,000 volunteer firefighters nationwide, he said.

