At its height, the Santa Fe County Fire Department had up to 400 volunteer firefighters helping keep even the most remote parts of the county safe.
Now, just 112 volunteers are spread across the county's 14 fire districts.
The decline matches a troubling national trend, Chief Jacob Black told county commissioners Tuesday. Between 1983 and 2020, the National Fire Protection Association documented a decline of over 200,000 volunteer firefighters nationwide, he said.
On Friday, as U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich visited the county's administrative fire station, Black drew him into the discussion about ways to engage people with volunteer opportunities and change the culture around volunteerism.
Heinrich was at the fire station to discuss the potential benefits of the Fire Grants and Safety Act, which passed the U.S. Senate on a 95-2 vote a week ago and seeks to extend and expand existing federal programs to help local fire departments buy new equipment and tackle staffing shortages. The House has not yet acted on it.
Friday's conversation quickly turned to volunteer recruitment. Black told Heinrich a major obstacle is the amount of training required of volunteers — about 180 hours of courses and exercises.
"It's a lot for a volunteer," Heinrich agreed.
Black started his journey in the department by volunteering with the Agua Fría Fire District at age 17. Heinrich applauded that path.
"I think one of the biggest mistakes we've made in the last 40 years in education is sending the message to high school students that the only path forward is a four-year degree, as opposed to going into service and trades where you can — you can be making six figures out of the gate without the debt of a four-year degree," Heinrich said.
Black described his recruiting ideas to county commissioners, including a five-step plan from the National Volunteer Firefighter Council to "move somebody from a citizen into a service position.
"This provides a great foundation for us to be able to take this and apply this to Santa Fe County," Black said.
To intensify recruiting efforts this summer, Black said he plans to send newsletters and recruiting fliers into local communities, and he wants to invite potential volunteers to screenings of the documentary Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat. He's also trying to come up with incentives to bolster volunteer retention.
The goal, Black said, is to incrementally increase the department's volunteer staff from 112 now to 200 volunteers by the 2028 fiscal year. He also hopes to build a robust recruitment, emergency medical services and training division within his department.
"As we move forward, there's going to be a number of things that … we need for us to be successful," Black said. "That's restructuring our fire administration, filling up vacancies [and] also working to relieve command and district staff of administrative duties so that they can focus on recruitment, retention and … delivering emergency services."
Brian Rees, a retiree who has been volunteering with the county for four years and works at La Cienega Station 1, said Black's history as a young volunteer resonates with the county's current crew.
"Knowing that we've got a chief that's been here and seen this — now it was a different time, it was different — but still, I mean, it's a start," Rees said.
One key difference seems to be fewer young volunteers. Capt. Kyle Jaffa — whose father was a volunteer firefighter and who spent one year as a volunteer before becoming a full-time employee — said external circumstances facing young people across the country could be to blame.
"It is much harder in an economy that is not supporting young people to then ask those young people to do something so time-demanding — it's not an easy ask," Jaffa said. "I think a lot of departments just struggle with, how do you advertise a need to a group in a way that entices them to come to stay? I don't have answers to that. I couldn't fix it overnight."
Adeline Rodriguez, 20, said she started volunteering with the La Cienega Fire District in July 2022 out of a desire to serve her community.
"I thought it was a beautiful way to help out the place I call home," Rodriguez said. "There's … just such an intense empathy you have to have — especially for 911 calls — but it feels good to contribute, and it feels like I'm doing something meaningful."
When asked how to encourage other young people to become volunteers, Rodriguez said continued community engagement is a step in the right direction.
"When people come out, show them the trucks or, at the La Cienega community breakfast we went and said 'hi' — some kids checked out the trucks. It was really good. So yeah, just being active in community events," Rodriguez said.