Santa Fe County has the beginnings of a regulatory framework for short-term housing rentals that proponents hope will ease a housing shortage and help to maintain communities in which houses are occupied by people who live in them and not short-term renters.
Voices against the new law — largely property owners who rent out rooms or houses — say the new ordinance is too broad and fails to take into account the character of rural villages.
County commissioners approved 3-1 an ordinance Tuesday that will require property owners who engage in short-term renting to register with the county. The practice is defined as renting out a dwelling, or a portion of a dwelling, for periods of less than 30 days. Such renting is usually done via online companies like Airbnb or Vrbo.
Commissioner Anna Hansen said she was “very happy” to have passed the measure after wanting such regulation for six years.
“Nothing is perfect,” Hansen said. “There’s always work to be done. What I felt was really important was that we get something in place.”
Hansen was joined by commissioners Anna Hamilton and Hank Hughes. Henry Robyal voted no and Rudy Garcia abstained.
The ordinance distinguishes between property owners who live on the property they are renting and those who do not. The annual licensing fee for the former group is $35, while the latter group is now required to pay an initial fee of $375 and $300 annually after that.
A key change in the ordinance is a yearlong moratorium on new registrations for non-owner-occupied short-term rentals beginning in March. Current property owners will not be affected by the moratorium, Hansen said, although they will have to register and pay the fees.
Residents and spokespeople for local organizations argued for and against the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting. Kathleen Casey, an artist in Madrid who rents her studio space on a short-term basis, said the county law is more tailored toward cities like Santa Fe than her small village.
“In the county, it’s hard to make a living, and [short-term renting] has been a huge benefit for people,” Casey said. “It’s improved businesses here, and helped to make incomes more even.”
Casey said Madrid will soon lose four short-term rentals for reasons unrelated to the ordinance, leaving seven. Those four won’t be coming back for at least one year during the moratorium, she said, which could have a significant impact on local businesses that rely on tourism.
Another short-term rental owner in the county, Liz Emmens, called the ordinance an infringement on property rights. She attended the first two public hearings for the ordinance and helped to organize a group of like-minded people throughout the county to oppose it.
“No one is against having an ordinance,” Emmens said. “We all are in agreement that it makes sense to have a reasonable ordinance.”
Emmens said she was pleased to see some of the more “onerous” parts of previous drafts of the ordinance removed, like requirements for water and sewer monitoring. But she remains concerned about the ordinance’s requirement for property owners to notify neighbors and give out their contact information.
Still, she said, as the question of regulation moves forward, her group hopes “to advocate for our rights and to educate commissioners and to be a part of that process in every way we can.”
Proponents of the ordinance, like Adam Johnson, executive director of Old Santa Fe Association, hope the license requirement and moratorium will help the county glean more information to make effective policy on short-term rentals.
Johnson said the organization is concerned about property buy-ups in villages like Tesuque, Cañada de los Alamos and Madrid that could “disrupt the community fabric” and, potentially, remake neighborhoods into hotel blocks.
“I hope to see better data that allows us to understand the effect of [short-term rentals] on county residents, particularly the historic villages,” Johnson said. “I’m concerned about speculation in those increasingly popular destinations.”
He said the Santa Fe-based organization is hoping for a “primary residence requirement,” in which only property owners who live on the property would be able to rent out rooms or casitas, for instance, on a short-term basis.
Hansen said she would like to wait until the county has data from the registration and moratorium to try to implement any further regulations on short-term rentals.
“We’ll know, for sure, how many we have throughout the county,” Hansen said. “We’ll be able to see what the impacts are on our constituents.”