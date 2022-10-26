Santa Fe County has the beginnings of a regulatory framework for short-term housing rentals that proponents hope will ease a housing shortage and help to maintain communities in which houses are occupied by people who live in them and not short-term renters.

Voices against the new law — largely property owners who rent out rooms or houses — say the new ordinance is too broad and fails to take into account the character of rural villages.

County commissioners approved 3-1 an ordinance Tuesday that will require property owners who engage in short-term renting to register with the county. The practice is defined as renting out a dwelling, or a portion of a dwelling, for periods of less than 30 days. Such renting is usually done via online companies like Airbnb or Vrbo.

