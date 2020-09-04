The dust has settled for the brutal gross receipts tax losses during the depths of the economic shutdown from mid-March through May, when big-box retailers and construction were the only big GRT generators left standing in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results in Santa Fe County for April through June — officially regarded as the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 — was a loss of $170 million in gross receipts tax revenue, a drop of 16 percent, according to the quarterly economic summary produced by the state Economic Development Department.
The state’s 33 counties were a mixed bag of taxable spending with Santa Fe among the handful of big losers, including Lea and Eddy counties in the state's oil patch. They were down by 29 percent and 17 percent, respectively. The counties of Chaves (Roswell), Doña Ana (Las Cruces) and Sandoval (Rio Rancho) were among the notable winners, and massive gains came to Luna, Roosevelt and Torrance, small counties with exponential increases in springtime construction.
Santa Fe was pummeled with 54 percent losses in accommodations and food services, amounting to $84 million in GRT lost with indoor restaurant service shut down and hotels limited to 25 percent capacity. Arts and recreation lost 73 percent, or $10.4 million, with all theaters and Meow Wolf closed.
“In Santa Fe, the obvious answer is tourism,” said Jon Clark, the state's deputy secretary of economic development. “Santa Fe has a really rich experiential economy. People are coming in groups to experience things like Meow Wolf.”
The absence of tourism also clobbered Santa Fe more in retail sales than Albuquerque, Las Cruces or Roswell. Santa Fe's retail sector dropped 14 percent in the fourth fiscal quarter, while Bernalillo County slipped only 4 percent. Doña Ana County saw a 5 percent gain over the prior year even with widespread store closures, and Chaves County had identical spring retail spending in 2019 and 2020, according to the Economic Development Department summary.
“In Santa Fe, a lot is dependent on tourism — purchases of artworks, bringing gifts back to family,” Clark said. “In the oil patch, when they got laid off, they went home [to other states]. There were fewer dollars to spend or people to spend them.”
The reason the numbers seem so modest — though nearly all retail was closed except for some big-box stores and grocers — was that spending rebounded mightily for June, the third month of the quarter.
“By June, people were spending more on retail than last year,” Clark said.
Statewide, gross receipts tax revenue was down only 2 percent, even with many counties reeling, because New Mexico had strong online sales that go directly to the state and are not included in county statistics, Clark said.
“The decline was not as great as we expected,” he said. “The federal stimulus really kept the economy going. I think we are seeing a consumer confidence that is promising.”
Clark cites the $1,200 federal stimulus that was sent to most Americans as well as the weekly additional $600 in federal funding added to unemployment checks through July 25.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham deemed construction an essential service that could continue operating when much of the business community was shut down in the spring. Construction proceeded full bore with 23 counties showing gains in GRT revenue, most in the double-digit percentages, with a few counties at over 150 percent and even 1,000 percent.
Construction was positive for Santa Fe, too, with a 7 percent increase over the prior spring.
“Construction has definitely been a bright spot for New Mexico leading into the pandemic,” Clark said. “The last 1½ years have had really promising economic growth after the previous 10 years being pretty stagnant. That really didn’t trail off as a reaction to the pandemic.”
With many people working from home during the pandemic, Clark said, many are realizing they can live wherever they want and not change jobs.
“We have not seen a slowdown in business intentions in coming to New Mexico,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of people decide they don’t want to be in a huge city.”
Gross receipts taxes make up 38 percent of Santa Fe County’s budget, but the county saw only a $1.4 million drop in its GRT distribution for April through June, from $14.8 million in 2019 to $13.4 million, said Yvonne Herrera, the county’s finance division director.
“As soon as the governor did her first public health order [in March], we immediately requested departments to make cuts to their operations budgets,” Herrera said. “We looked at hiring freezes and salary freezes. We started with line items. Obviously, travel.”
She acknowledged the GRT decrease was not as bad as predicted in March. Overall, budget cuts amounted to about 5 percent.
“It’s manageable with the cuts we did,” Herrera said.
The county had started assembling the fiscal 2020 budget in late January and early February.
“We had to redo the budget,” Herrera said. “We had the bones, but those bones had to be reworked. It was really crazy, the last four months.”
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber did not have specific GRT distribution numbers for the city.
“In general, we promised when the budget was adopted that we’d keep an eye on the economy in general and GRT and other revenue sources on a month by month basis, which is what we continue to do,” Webber said in a statement. “The numbers seen to this point aren’t as bad as we’d feared, and they aren’t as good as we’d hoped.”
