The union representing firefighters and paramedics in Santa Fe County has started a nonprofit to support local first responders on and off the job.
The Santa Fe County International Association of Firefighters Local 4366 launched the Santa Fe County Firefighters Foundation last week to help raise money for community projects such as firewood drives as well as firefighters and paramedics injured on the job.
"We've chopped firewood to give out in the winter, delivered meals for the holidays and built ramps for disabled community members," said Eutimio Ortiz, a paramedic and firefighter based in Rancho Viejo. "But a lot of times we have to use our general fund for projects like that. This will make it easier for us to work with local businesses for support and donations."
Ortiz, who is president of the 95-member union, said the foundation had been in the works for a few years and wasn't a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added union members are on call for 48-hour shifts to respond to emergencies across the county.
In addition to funding community projects, Ortiz said the foundation will create a "survivors' fund" for firefighters and paramedics who are injured or killed, plus their families.
"This will always be a dangerous occupation, so it's important to be able to provide funds to anyone injured fighting fires," Ortiz said. "That's something we've wanted to be able to do for a long time."
The Santa Fe County Firefighters Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is currently seeking community partners interested in collaboration. For more information visit www.fb.me/4366Foundation.
