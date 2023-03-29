Two Santa Fe County firefighters told investigators they were shot at Tuesday night while responding to reports of smoke on land administered by the Bureau of Land Management.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies met with the firefighters shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the area of Via Del Caballo northwest of Santa Fe, according to an incident report provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. The firefighters said they were responding to a call when they reached Via Estancia and saw smoke to the southwest. 

After walking in about a mile, the pair of firefighters stumbled upon a green Toyota FJ Cruiser with a visor covering the front windshield and spotted smoke smoldering near the SUV. When the firefighters called out to the vehicle, a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants got out of the SUV and started yelling at them to leave, according to the incident report.