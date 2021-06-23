Investigators on Wednesday were trying to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a pickup and flatbed trailer south of Santa Fe near La Bajada.
The pickup caught fire just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, forcing the driver to pull over near a weigh station, said Carmelina Hart, a Santa Fe County spokeswoman.
"Something caught fire on the truck and spread to the flatbed," she said.
No injuries were reported, but the pickup and flatbed were totaled.
Santa Fe County firefighters extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes.
