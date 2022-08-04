Grunts, squeals, oinks and a pungent odor emanated from the livestock arena at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds on Thursday morning.

Inside the arena, pigs stuck their snouts in the air, flicked their pointed ears back and forth and wagged their curly tails almost like dogs, seemingly strutting for the audience during the morning Swine Show.

Their owners — youth clad in blue jeans, boots and button-down shirts — used their crops judiciously, directing the animals around the arena for the benefit of bleachers full of family members, friends and fellow competitors.

Popular in the Community