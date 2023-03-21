Responsible and efficient disposal of solid waste can be tricky in Santa Fe County, but worms — through a recently extended at-home composting program — may be a part of the solution.

Many county residents dispose of their trash and recyclable materials at transfer sites known as convenience centers. In some cases, they must drive miles to simply take out the trash.

The county aims to ease some of the strain — on both residents and the landfill — through its 5-year-old Backyard Composting Program, organized in partnership with the nonprofit Reunity Resources, a small farm and compost yard in Agua Fría village. The program, offered for free to convenience center customers with valid permits, recently was extended.