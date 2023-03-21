Sian Beck, left, and Uvee M. take a break Tuesday from removing curly dock plants in one of the hoop houses at Reunity Resources to inspect seedlings that include radishes. The Backyard Composting Program, a 5-year-old partnership between the nonprofit and the county, was recently extended and is available for free to convenience center customers with valid permits.
Sian Beck, left, and Uvee M. take a break Tuesday from removing curly dock plants in one of the hoop houses at Reunity Resources to inspect seedlings that include radishes. The Backyard Composting Program, a 5-year-old partnership between the nonprofit and the county, was recently extended and is available for free to convenience center customers with valid permits.
Responsible and efficient disposal of solid waste can be tricky in Santa Fe County, but worms — through a recently extended at-home composting program — may be a part of the solution.
Many county residents dispose of their trash and recyclable materials at transfer sites known as convenience centers. In some cases, they must drive miles to simply take out the trash.
The county aims to ease some of the strain — on both residents and the landfill — through its 5-year-old Backyard Composting Program, organized in partnership with the nonprofit Reunity Resources, a small farm and compost yard in Agua Fría village. The program, offered for free to convenience center customers with valid permits, recently was extended.
County staff will accept applications for the program and select participants on a case-by-case basis until March 31. Participants have the choice of two types of composting devices: straw-bale systems and plastic bins. There is no cost for installation, and experts at Reunity Resources will provide learning materials to help first-time composters — including tips on the best worms to use to get a system started.
The county contracted with Reunity to install 46 composting systems this year. According to the Sustainability Division, an average of 39 systems per year have been delivered to county residents since 2018.
Jacqueline Beam, the county’s sustainability manager, said composting at home offers several “ ‘win-wins’ for the health of our community and planet.”
Cindy McKee, a spokeswoman for the County Manager’s Office, agreed. “Diverting organic material from the landfill through composting helps to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions,” she said. “Composting can also save time and money needed to transport trash for disposal. This is particularly relevant in rural areas, where residents may be transporting and disposing of their trash at a solid waste transfer station.”
The amount of organic waste that can be diverted from a landfill through composting is significant.
In a news release on the program, the county cited an Environmental Protection Agency study that found food and grass trimmings contributed to more than one-third of all municipal solid waste in the nation in 2018. Organic waste increases the volume of methane produced by landfills.
Composting is known to improve the health of soil, vegetation and, ultimately, wildlife. Some people think it’s just enjoyable.
“I think composting is the most fun because it’s the transformation of something that we view as … disgusting, into something that’s really beneficial — not only just if you’re a gardener — and it helps you grow things, especially here in the desert, where we struggle with our soil,” said Juliana Ciano, a co-founder and program director at Reunity Resources.
“On a climate change level, the fact that [composting] can then be sequestering carbon — which we obviously have excess of in our atmosphere right now — and sequestering it into the soil, where it’s helpful — I think it’s fun to see this transformation and so positive to then see [compost] grow into new food, as well as know that it’s part of a bigger climate change story,” she said.
Due to the county’s high desert climate, retaining moisture is an important objective for composters. “Red wriggler” worms are the tool of choice, Ciano said.
Composters have affection for the worms involved in the process.
“Worms are fun,” Ciano said. “I think that the people who are most successful at their home composting think of it as, ‘I’m keeping worms.’ We love them. Whenever we do field trips and tours, we always end up spending more time looking at the worms than I really planned.”
The practice of using worms and microorganisms in soil enrichment is known as “vermicomposting.” In the Southwest, the involvement of these organisms ensures the compost mass retains the desirable level of moisture in the substrate.
Chris Harrell of Eldorado, a composting enthusiast who operates the nonprofit Eldorado285 Recycles, agrees with Ciano about the special satisfaction associated with vermicomposting.
“It’s like I’m growing worms outside. I have these little red wriggler worms that I’m feeding veggie scraps, and I’m enjoying watching them make soil,” said Harrell, a retired civil engineer and U.S. Air Force veteran. “And I enjoy harvesting the soil they made out of my leftovers.”