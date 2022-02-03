The union representing Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies released a letter Thursday announcing members have more than a dozen complaints about the leadership of Sheriff Adan Mendoza and have taken a vote of no confidence in him.
Addressed to Mendoza, County Manager Katherine Miller and the County Commission, the scathing letter, dated Jan. 31, was issued by the New Mexico Coalition of Public Safety Officers on behalf of the local affiliate, the Santa Fe County Deputies Association.
The letter lists 14 allegations against Mendoza — including lack of transparency, unfair disciplinary practices, retaliation, violations of the New Mexico Fair Labor Standards Act regarding overtime pay and "cronyism" — and says union members "overwhelmingly approved" the vote of no confidence.
Another key problem the letter cites is a high rate of turnover.
"Of the 125 Sheriff’s Office employees who were employed on your inauguration date, 40 of those employees have quit and have sought employment elsewhere," the letter says. "This number does not include employees who have been hired and then left during your term which is substantial. This number does not include … employees who have retired."
Mendoza said Thursday the letter was "very surprising" and likely politically motivated.
He noted the local union's leader, Deputy Eddie Webb, is related to his opponent in the June Democratic primary race for sheriff, Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb. Mendoza, who is running for reelection, defeated three rivals in the June 2018 primary and ran unopposed the following November. He stepped into the job in 2019.
Many issues raised in the union's letter were misrepresented or misconstrued, Mendoza said, such as claims he has failed to develop the ABLE program (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement), designed to foster a positive law enforcement culture, and the LEAD program (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion), which addresses low-level drug crimes through treatment and services rather than prosecution.
Mendoza said none of the issues listed in the letter were brought to his attention, and he called the letter "disheartening."
County Manager Katherine Miller could not be reached for comment Thursday on the union's letter.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart referred questions about the letter and the union's vote against Mendoza to the sheriff's office.
Only one county commissioner, Hank Hughes, provided comment about the union's conflict with Mendoza. He said he planned to ask Miller what the commission can do to improve the situation.
"I think it's very unfortunate that the deputies feel this way," Hughes said. "But the sheriff is a separate elected official, so it is really up to the voters to decide whether they like the job that Sheriff Mendoza is doing or if they want someone else to do it."
Commissioner Anna Hansen said in a text message she had not seen the letter. Other commissioners did not respond to messages seeking comment.
David Bency, the lead negotiator from the New Mexico Coalition of Public Safety Officers, said the vote of no confidence was unanimous. About 80 percent of the 50 or so deputies who belong to the local union attended a meeting last week to cast ballots, he said.
"The only reason [David Webb] is running is because things are this bad," Bency said, referring to the upcoming election.
Eddie Webb referred questions about the letter to Bency but said the vote had nothing to do with the election or his family ties to David Webb.
"This vote was completely a result of the actions taken by this administration," Eddie Webb said. "I'm only one person, and I can only vote once."
David Webb said he played no part in the union's vote and had no knowledge of the allegations against Mendoza before the letter was publicly released.
But he said he believes the sheriff's office needs improvements centered on honesty, trust and integrity.
"It's truly disheartening to hear these concerns," David Webb said. "Our community deserves better."
According to the union's letter, morale in the sheriff's office has fallen in the three years that Mendoza has been in the top job.
"This measure came with great hesitation, and only after much discussion and consideration," the letter says. "We hesitate because we consider ourselves a team of dedicated professionals and it goes against our natures to draw public attention to the problems within our Office. We also hesitate because we fully believe the current administration will undoubtedly respond with retaliation, whether overt or covert."
Under Mendoza, the letter says, "discipline is not used as a tool to correct behavior, rather as a punitive form of retribution."
It alleges "employees who have reported unlawful, unconstitutional, and illegal activity have been consistently retaliated against" by the sheriff and his administration.
And, it says, "It is the opinion of the membership that you [Mendoza] have failed to separate your personal friendships from your duty to be professional and consistent in the administration of the Sheriff’s Office."
While one member of the administration accused of domestic violence "was never relieved of duty, never had his badge and gun taken from him, and was allowed to operate a marked patrol vehicle," the letter says, a deputy accused of "emotional abuse" in a civil complaint that contained no criminal allegations "was immediately relieved of his patrol vehicle, weapon, and badge."
The complaints listed "represent a fraction of the issues" the union has with Mendoza's leadership, the letter says, adding the union members are not "disgruntled employees."
"We are public servants who have given our hearts and souls to the citizens of Santa Fe, and who regularly risk their own safety to provide for the safety of our community," the letter says. "Due to the serious nature of our concerns and our sense of duty to the citizens of Santa Fe, we felt compelled to take this difficult vote and submit this letter."
Mendoza said if the union had problems with his leadership, those issues would have been "brought to light, and as a sheriff, I would have been given the opportunity to correct or address them. That obviously didn't happen."
He also pointed to several areas where he said he has had a positive effect on the agency, such as obtaining salary increases and new equipment, and avoiding furloughs and salary cuts during the pandemic.
Bency called Mendoza's response to the union's action "nonsense."
"I think he knows everything that goes on in his office," Bency said, adding the sheriff is "unsafe at any speed."
"There's a bunch of retaliation going on," he said. "It's just a callous way to run an office. The turnover rate alone is atrocious and putting public safety at risk."
