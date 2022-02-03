The Santa Fe County Deputies Association on Thursday released a letter announcing it has taken a vote of no confidence in Sheriff Adan Mendoza.
The Jan. 31 letter to Mendoza, County Manager Katherine Miller and the County Commission cites several complaints against the sheriff since he stepped into the position in 2019. It was issued by the New Mexico Coalition of Public Safety Officers, an organization with which the local union is affiliated.
The letter lists more than a dozen allegations against Mendoza — including lack of transparency, staffing problems and "cronyism" — and says union members "overwhelmingly approved" the vote of no confidence.
"The foregoing examples represent a fraction of the issues that the NMCPSO-Santa Fe County Deputies Association has with the leadership of Sheriff Mendoza," the letter says. "We maintain serious questions about his commitment to our agency and the law enforcement professionals that work for it, and we have become convinced that he places his personal interests above all other considerations."
The letter also cites concerns about union members facing retaliation from Mendoza's administration due to the vote of no confidence in him and the public statement.
"We are public servants who have given our hearts and souls to the citizens of Santa Fe, and who regularly risk their own safety to provide for the safety of our community," the letter says. "Due to the serious nature of our concerns and our sense of duty to the citizens of Santa Fe, we felt compelled to take this difficult vote and submit this letter."
Mendoza said Thursday the letter was "very surprising" and likely politically motivated. Many issues raised in the letter were misrepresented or misconstrued, he added.
He noted the local union's leader, Deputy Eddie Webb, is related to his opponent in the June Democratic Party primary race for sheriff, Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb.
"At no time were these concerns officially brought to my attention," Mendoza said.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart was unavailable for immediate comment on the union's letter.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.