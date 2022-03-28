A woman who got lost while hiking on a trail near Hyde Memorial State Park was found Sunday night after temperatures dropped below freezing and her cellphone was almost out of power.
She called 911 around 5:45 p.m. to tell dispatchers she had lost her way hiking the Borrego Trail, prompting the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office to initiate a search effort.
Dispatchers asked New Mexico State Police to activate a search and rescue team, but that didn’t happen. Spokesmen for the agency did not return a message seeking comment on the decision not to aid in the search.
A sheriff’s deputy texted the woman to ask for her GPS coordinates, and when she gave them to him, he told her to stay where she was and he would come get her, said Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
He and another deputy started to drive a pickup up the hillside, but the steep, snowy terrain proved too difficult to ascend, so they stopped the vehicle and a deputy hiked to where the woman was waiting, Ríos said.
By then, night had fallen and temperatures had dropped to 30 degrees. The woman, who lacked winter clothing, was cold and dehydrated, Ríos said, so the deputy gave her his jacket and some water and then escorted her to safety.
She told the deputy her cellphone battery was down to 2 percent of its power, Ríos said.
“She was pretty lucky,” he said, “And so were we in being able to locate her.”
The hiker and the deputy walked 1.7 miles down an off-trail route through a foot of snow. Fire personnel greeted them at the bottom of the hill and gave the woman more water and a medical check.
Deputies drove her several miles to her car parked at the Borrego Trailhead, Ríos said, calling it “a good outcome.”
fantastic work by local law enforcement. the other part f the story is why the state police refused to authorize a call out for local search and rescue teams. a follow up on this issue would be greatly appreciated. everyone else’s comments about preparedness are well spoken.
Good job by the Sheriff's Department! But at every trailhead, there should be a sign listing the average cost of a rescue; that might make some of the clueless hikers think twice before going out on a snowy trail in March without an adequate jacket!
Glad she was okay and that no one had to put their life at risk in her rescue.
Years back when I joined the Colorado Mountain Club, I was given a list of basic, common sense, rules for hiking the back country. This woman broke several of those rules. Sometimes nature is forgiving of our mistakes, sometimes not.
Perhaps a GPS app. such as GPS Tracks may have proved helpful. Easy to use, simply follow the bread crumbs back to where you stated your hike. Glad thing's turned out okay!
And a spare battery pack. And for extra safety, carry a satellite communication device like a Bivy Stick, Zoleo or Garmin In-reach because a lot of remote areas do not have cell phone service.
Ah wilderness. A few Heads Up to Hikers signs might help innocent tourists & save First Responders.
Maybe some reimbursment charges for rescue costs posted on sign woukd make it more real.
Good work by these deputies. Outstanding! I expect giving this woman his jacket while he walked her through snow and cold warmed the deputy in the very best way!
My question why did the State Police ignore her call?
she gave them her GPS location & rescue underway.
Was this woman an experienced hiker? Not to wear winter clothes in March when heading up toward the snow filled mountains seems like a recipe for disaster. Glad it turned out all right.
So happy she was found. Thank you officers for helping.
[thumbup]
Hiking is a wonderful way to exercise and connect with nature. If you solo hike, a simple free app like 'AllTrails', can be a life saver. And always carry the 10 essentials. (Google search 10 hiking essentials)
And add at a least one fully-charged "power brick" to the hiking essentials list to recharge a phone.
Thank you SFNM for reporting on this story. All too often the good work that law enforcement does goes unnoticed.
Well done SFC SO
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup]
