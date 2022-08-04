Jarrod Bearden

An inmate who was mistakenly released by the Santa Fe County jail Tuesday night after using another man's identity was recaptured about 24 hours later at the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center on Beckner Road, authorities said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said a vigilant hospital staff member recognized 35-year-old Jarrod Bearden and promptly alerted law enforcement.

Bearden was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a treatment room, Mendoza said, and was taken into custody without incident.

