The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office arrested seven people and seized three vehicles along with large amounts of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine during a bust Thursday in La Cienega.
Deputies went to a home on Camino San Jose around 11 a.m. in response to a report of a stolen vehicle, a sheriff's office spokeswoman said in a statement Friday.
After arriving at the residence, deputies encountered Alexis Chavez sitting in the driver's seat of a 2020 white Nissan Titan that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, the statement says.
Chavez and Antonio Mendez, who was sitting in the passenger's seat, were both arrested and charged with receiving and transferring a stolen motor vehicle, according to the statement. Their ages were not available.
Chavez also had three active warrants out for her arrest, including two accusing her of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle and one charging her with larceny, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies spoke with 10 people at the property, including owner Steven Montoya, 39, and determined "some were there to purchase fentanyl," according to the statement.
"With this information, detectives secured the residence and obtained a search warrant," the statement says.
Montoya was charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.
Deputies subsequently seized a 2020 Ford Expedition, which also had been reported stolen, a 2009 Ford Ranger and a safe.
Two of the people arrested during the incident — Zane Burke, 20, and Sarai Palomino, 26 — initially were released at the scene. Deputies, who had secured the residence to obtain a search warrant, later found the pair had returned to the home and were hiding inside.
According to court documents, Burke and Palomino had broken into another home a few miles away on Calle Milpa before returning to the property on Camino San Jose.
Burke was found lying on a couch, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Officers found Burke with a bag containing more than 500 pills believed to be fentanyl, the statement says. He also was in possession of 45 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a gram of cocaine and seven pills believed to be the anti-seizure medication Clonazepam, the statement says, adding Burke told deputies he'd taken the medication from his father.
Burke was booked on charges of residential burglary, breaking and entering, trafficking controlled substances and possession of a controlled substance, according to online court documents.
Palomino admitted to deputies she'd also been present at the scene of the Calle Milpa burglary, according to a statement of probable cause. She said she and Burke had returned to the Camino San Jose home through the back door so she could use the restroom and then hid inside.
Palomino had 10 pills in her purse, which appeared to be fentanyl, and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and breaking and entering, according to a probable cause statement.
Alisa Van-Zelst, 29, was charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. It says Burke told officers Van-Zelst had driven the 2020 Ford Expedition onto the property that day.
Van-Zelst has multiple felony cases pending in Santa Fe County courts, the statement says.
"All six active cases originated in 2023," the statement says. "Some of the cases ... include charges for possession of a controlled substance, resisting evading or obstructing an officer, tampering with evidence, burglary, receiving stolen property, battery upon a peace officer, and multiple counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle."
Manuia Perrier, 29, of Rio Rancho also was among those arrested Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. She was booked on three active arrest warrants, two charging her with receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle and one charging her with larceny.