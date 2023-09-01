The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office arrested seven people and seized three vehicles along with large amounts of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine during a bust Thursday in La Cienega. 

Deputies went to a home on Camino San Jose around 11 a.m. in response to a report of a stolen vehicle, a sheriff's office spokeswoman said in a statement Friday. 

After arriving at the residence, deputies encountered Alexis Chavez sitting in the driver's seat of a 2020 white Nissan Titan that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, the statement says. 

Recommended for you