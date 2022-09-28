The Santa Fe County Commission postponed a vote on new regulations for short-term rentals in order to further review the policy against the backdrop of conflicting opinions on the issue.
The commission updated the proposed policy to address some concerns presented during a previous public hearing, though many short-term rental owners at a Tuesday meeting said they felt the restrictions, such as occupancy limits and a requirement to notify neighbors their intent to use their property as a short-term rental, were burdensome.
"I think we are still on the drawing board," Commissioner Anna Hansen said of the policy during the meeting. "I would like to see us maybe do one more alterationsof this ordinance and try and bring in some of those nuances, so that we can actually get a good base ordinance to begin with that really recognizes that many of the people who have short-term rentals are owner-occupied."
The amended policy distinguished between owner-occupied rentals, which will be required to pay a business registration fee of $35, and rentals that are not occupied by the owner, which will need to pay $375 up front and $300 annually.
Some commissioners proposed changing this to a tier system that would depend on where the short-term rental owner lives and how many rentals the person has.
Among the main concerns were lodging tax requirements, which created confusion among many short-term rental owners in the county.
"It is difficult to discern what taxes were collected from our customers through Airbnb and then remitted to you," said Kathleen Kasey, a short-term rental owner in Madrid. "A lot of people that I've talked to here think they've paid your lodgers tax, and I am telling them that they haven't."
According to Airbnb's website, it collects lodgers taxes for Taos County, the town of Taos, Taos Ski Valley, Albuquerque, Ruidoso and the city of Santa Fe, but not Santa Fe County.
County officials clarified they will work with short-term rental platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo to collect taxes if the ordinance passes.
"It becomes important for each individual who uses those platforms to make sure you are with Santa Fe County and not the city," Hansen said.
Some said they were concerned the policy would require them to notify their neighbors if they plan to use their property as a short-term rental. Commissioners explained this was done to ensure neighbors could contact the homeowner if there are issues with guests.
Other short-term rental owners opposed the updated occupancy restrictions, which limits rentals to two people per bedroom.
The initial policy put more stringent limits on the number of guests in dwellings with septic systems, the predominant waste disposal method in rural areas. Those homes initially had a limit of two people for the main bedroom and one person per each additional bedroom, which were based on health officials’ guidelines.
Patricia Bentley, a short-term rental owner in La Cienega, said the limit could put her out of business, adding she thinks most Airbnb owners and renters take better care of their homes than some long-term renters.
"There were many dogs being abused, 20 cats on the property, the people living there were violent," Bentley said of the property she rents before she bought it. "[Now] all of my neighbors love what I've done with the property.
"Large families come to my place because I keep my rates low and because I take really good care of it. If I can't take large groups, it's going to put me out of business. I'm going to have to go back to find that perfect family to rent to; I have not had good luck," she said.
While many short-term rental owners had issues with the policy being too restrictive, others felt it didn't go far enough.
Adam Johnson, director the Old Santa Fe Association, a nonprofit that works to preserve and maintain historic buildings,expressed concern the policy did not include primary residence requirements, which would restrict non-owner-occupied rentals.
"This will allow permanent, taxpaying and community contributing residents to have short-term rentals in Santa Fe County," Johnson said.
Commissioner Hank Hughes agreed the county should implement limits on some short-term rentals.
"I've always felt there needed to be limits on the non-owner-occupied ones," Hughes said. "I think we need to be careful not to turn the whole county into a big hotel for tourists."
One resident said homeowners turning their properties into short-term rentals are forcing long-term renters out of their home.
"Twice in the last year in Madrid, veterans have had to relocate or have had to leave their community entirely due to being evicted for the sake of starting an Airbnb," said Kaitlyn Lord. "I have had friends evicted with a note card on their door giving notice of eviction, so the landowner can pursue their dream of having an Airbnb oasis."
She argued, without regulations, the lives of working class residents would continue to be negatively affected.
The previously drafted ordinance also required rental owners to submit utility bills showing water consumption over the last two years. Under the proposed ordinance, a non-owner-occupied rentals would still need to provide water readings but owner-occupied rentals wouldn't.
The updated policy would also require short-term rentals to comply with existing water restrictions, provide off-street parking and comply with quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.