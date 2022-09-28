The Santa Fe County Commission postponed a vote on new regulations for short-term rentals in order to further review the policy against the backdrop of conflicting opinions on the issue.

The commission updated the proposed policy to address some concerns presented during a previous public hearing, though many short-term rental owners at a Tuesday meeting said they felt the restrictions, such as occupancy limits and a requirement to notify neighbors their intent to use their property as a short-term rental, were burdensome.

"I think we are still on the drawing board," Commissioner Anna Hansen said of the policy during the meeting. "I would like to see us maybe do one more alterations of this ordinance and try and bring in some of those nuances, so that we can actually get a good base ordinance to begin with that really recognizes that many of the people who have short-term rentals are owner-occupied."

