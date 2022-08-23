RioEnMedio1_RGB.jpg

Steve Jimenez drives a utility vehicle from his property across the overflowing Rio en Medio to County Road 78B, or Rio en Medio Road, earlier this month in the village of Rio en Medio. The river normally runs below the bridge through a culvert, but flooding has eroded the bridge and created a waterfall running over it. Santa Fe County declared an emergency Tuesday to deal with flooding in the area.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

Santa Fe County commissioners declared an emergency Tuesday in response to flooding in various areas due to rainstorms brought on by the wettest monsoon the region has seen in years. 

The resolution will enable county officials to apply for state and federal funds and to ask the governor to declare an emergency within the county. 

"The ongoing monsoonal rains, while a relief in many respects, have raised the specter of flooding throughout Santa Fe County and throughout the state, in particular Rio en Medio," County Manager Greg Shaffer said at special meeting called Tuesday to proclaim the emergency. 

