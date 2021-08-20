The Santa Fe County Fire Department responded to reports of smoke emerging from the Coronado Wrecking and Salvage Yard off N.M. 599 early Friday morning.
The fire was a controlled burn of organic matter that produced heavy smoke, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said. While the yard has a burn permit, county fire personnel arrived around 4:30 a.m. to help pour water and place dirt over the fire.
County fire crews continued monitoring the burn Friday, but Hart said no emergency services were needed.
