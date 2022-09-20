Those visiting Tesuque in the coming years shouldn’t notice any drastic changes to this bucolic village, thanks in part to a new plan Santa Fe County commissioners recently passed.

Keeping the village’s essential character is the underlying purpose of the Tesuque community plan, crafted through a cooperative effort by county staffers and area residents.

The collaboration helped smooth over any disagreements that arose as the plan was developed and enabled it to receive quick approval by commissioners during a hearing last week in which other growth issues in unincorporated areas stoked heated dialogue.

Popular in the Community