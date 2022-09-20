Those visiting Tesuque in the coming years shouldn’t notice any drastic changes to this bucolic village, thanks in part to a new plan Santa Fe County commissioners recently passed.
Keeping the village’s essential character is the underlying purpose of the Tesuque community plan, crafted through a cooperative effort by county staffers and area residents.
The collaboration helped smooth over any disagreements that arose as the plan was developed and enabled it to receive quick approval by commissioners during a hearing last week in which other growth issues in unincorporated areas stoked heated dialogue.
Residents made clear how they wanted the area to look, which is largely avoiding urbanization and dense development, County Commissioner Anna Hansen said, adding “anti-growth” would be an incorrect way to describe their sentiments.
“It’s more about preserving the character of the traditional historic villages,” Hansen said.
This enclave mostly stretches along Bishops Lodge and Tesuque Village roads between Santa Fe’s northern boundary and the southern edge of Tesuque Pueblo.
Galisteo, Chimayó, La Cienega and San Marcos are among the other villages that were involved in creating community plans to guide their development.
The Tesuque plan calls for keeping its distinct features while making changes to enhance public safety, such as improving streetlights and making the sharp, blind curves less hazardous.
“Tesuque Village seeks sustainable growth that protects our natural and historic resources, while preserving our values, qualities, and culture for the benefit of future generations,” the plan says in its opening summary. “Tesuque seeks to retain its status as a traditional historic community by maintaining its character as a small village with roots in agriculture that go back to the ancestors of the Pueblo of Tesuque.”
The village is primarily residential and ethnically diverse, with land-use codes that accommodate single-family properties, the plan says.
County planner Lucy Fomo said the plan will offer policy guidelines the county will use to write official rules to manage growth.
It updates the 2013 Tesuque community plan, aligning it with the county’s Sustainable Land Development Code, established in 2015.
For instance, Fomo said, the old community plan had regulatory language in it, which is no longer necessary because the land development code is the regulation.
Fomo agreed the plan overall reinforces Tesuque’s built-in curbs on growth.
“I think people like how it is,” she said. “They don’t want to see a lot of change.”
Lynn Pickard, a longtime Tesuque resident, said one of the most contentious points was the height of fencing along the roads.
Under current codes, fences and walls can be up to 6 feet high and within 25 feet of roads. After some wrangling, Pickard said, residents agreed to request the code be revised so barriers are required to be shorter the closer they’re built to a road.
Pickard said when she moved to Tesuque in the early 1970s, there were few fences at the front of properties. Now there are fences lining stretches of Bishops Lodge Road, making those areas feel walled-in, she added.
The push to change the fencing rules was to prevent the community from being enclosed behind tall, roadside fences.
Pickard said she’s happy overall with how the community plan as written will protect Tesuque’s character.
“It still has the feel of a rural community,” Pickard said, adding she wants to keep it that way.