The five-member Santa Fe County Commission voted Thursday to select a former political operative for U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján to replace a Democratic Santa Fe state House representative who resigned.
Commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Ed Moreno opposing the motion, to appoint Tara Lujan to serve the remainder of the year as a representative for House District 48, which covers a large portion of the city of Santa Fe.
Tara Lujan did not immediately return a phone call Thursday evening.
The young mother of two children worked as a campaign manager and field coordinator for Ben Ray Luján and then as a legislative analyst in New Mexico and director of human resources for the state Treasurer's Office. Tara Lujan will have to resign from her position with the state when she takes office.
She told The New Mexican on Monday she would be a "strong advocate for working families" and intends to "listen and learn. That's the biggest key to understanding what is going on right now."
Each commissioner noted toward the end of the meeting that it was a difficult decision.
But Commissioner Anna Hamilton said she wanted to take the opportunity to help make "the Legislature more diverse, more inclusive."
She added: "You can’t keep doing things in the same way and expect a different outcome, so there’s a point at which some of the diversity we need is also generational as well as gender diversity."
For hours, the five candidates vying to replace Linda Trujillo, who resigned over financial hardships stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, touted their accomplishments, experience and positions on various issues.
Each candidate had five minutes to provide a broad overview on why they're running for office. They then had 15 minutes to answer questions from commissioners ranging from their stances on marijuana legalization, abortion and police reform to working with the county and city governments to secure state funding for public projects.
“She’s young, energetic; lots of qualifications. Hopefully she’ll do a great job,” Tim Garcia, one of the five candidates aiming to replace Trujillo, said of Tara Lujan.
Garcia is an attorney who served on the state Court of Appeals from 2008-18 and as a District Court judge in Santa Fe before that. He said he plans to call Tara Lujan and congratulate her.
The candidates also included Paul Campos, Frances Salas and Greg Sonnenfeld.
Campos is an attorney and former county commissioner who lost to Trujillo during a 2016 bid for the House District 48 seat. Salas runs Salas Farms, according to a Facebook page. Sonnenfeld is an engineer and political organizer who said Thursday he's active with the Democratic Socialists of America, among other leftist organizations.
Providing strong leadership during an unprecedented pandemic that has devastated many financially and led to 596 deaths as of Thursday played a key role during candidate speeches.
Securing state funding for local infrastructure projects such as sewer systems may become even more important for local lawmakers in an era of dwindling state and local revenue during the COVID-19 crisis.
Tara Lujan said during the meeting her experience working with Ben Ray Luján and as a legislative analyst has made her someone "who intricately knows the legislative process.”
She added: "I can start working tomorrow … because I have done the work."
