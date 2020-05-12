A contentious proposal on whether to allow a Dollar General store on U.S. 285 near Eldorado is still up in the air.
Santa Fe County commissioners emerged from closed executive session late Tuesday and said they would take the appeal of a Planning Commission decision to prohibit the construction of the discount store “under advisement.”
“We will continue to deliberate on this matter in one or more future executive sessions and announce our decision in the form of a final order that will be noticed on a future agenda,” Chairman Henry Roybal said.
After an hourslong virtual meeting that drew about two dozen speakers and left county commissioners seeking additional information, the board decided to move into legal session to discuss what to do next.
“There’s a lot of different thoughts that went back and forth,” Roybal said afterward.
During a public hearing, the proposed Dollar General store sparked passionate commentary from area residents who said the chain practiced a “predatory business model” that would ruin local shops and take the charm away from Eldorado.
“This is an existential situation,” County Commissioner Ed Moreno said. “The community is what it is. Everybody in town laughs, but you cannot find so many people who have bought in, love it and never leave.”
Eldorado residents also raised concerns about what they described as an inadequate traffic impact report and said the store would increase traffic at an intersection that has been the site of numerous accidents, including at least one fatality.
“Nobody wants this. There has been nobody signing a petition or standing up and saying, ‘We want a Dollar General,’ ” Eldorado resident Steve Ewers told the board.
“If this goes through, Eldorado plans to incorporate, and we will take control of our own destiny,” he added. “We do not want to break from the county. We know where our tax dollars go, and it’s an appropriate spread now, but don’t make us tear away from the county.”
Only one speaker supported the proposal to build a Dollar General in Eldorado.
“If the county commission wants to continue having this area segregated, they can do so by voting against the dollar store because that’s what we’ve become in this area, segregated,” said Terry Rivera, a native New Mexican. “Everything that the well-to-do and well-privileged people don’t want is put into the south side” of the city of Santa Fe.
The board took up the case after the county Planning Commission last year overturned the land use administrator’s decision to approve the 9,100-square-foot store on a 2.53-acre site. The store would be part of the first phase of a mixed-use development called Cimarron Village.
The administrator had determined, among other things, that the project complied with the Sustainable Land Development Code and also that an amended Cimarron Village master plan classified the property as a commercial lot and listed retail sales and services of up to 50,000 square feet as a permitted use.
“Therefore, this application was reviewed administratively and did not require a public hearing for approval,” county documents state.
A week after Texas general contractor Pedigo Construction’s plan and permit for a store was administratively approved, neighbor Edgar Catanach filed an appeal, which members of the Planning Commission granted after dozens of people spoke in opposition to the land use administrator’s decision. The Planning Commission also received a petition with about 1,900 signatures from local residents opposed to a Dollar General store in Eldorado.
“Members of the public who spoke in favor of Mr. Catanach’s appeal expressed concerns with traffic, safety, drainage, fire hazards, and potential harm to local businesses in the area that could result from approving a Dollar General store within the community,” county documents state.
Catanach told the county commission he knows development will occur in the area but that residents are concerned about the types of businesses that could be located there.
“I’ve known Joe Miller for over 30 years. We have a great personal relationship. I know his kids,” Catanach said, referring to the property owner. “It’s not a personal situation as much as it is a way of life that we feel is being threatened and promises made to us in regards to the types of businesses that would be put out here and all of that being changed.”
In a memo to county commissioners, the land use office said the Planning Commission abdicated its duties.
“The Planning Commission’s decision … reveals a complete failure of process and lack of a substantive basis,” the memo states. “The decision has resulted in unwarranted delay and expense to the applicant and property owner, damages the credibility of the [land development code] and the county’s land use decision-making process and provides false hope for those unwilling to accept the reality of the Cimarron Village Master Plan.”
In March, Pedigo appealed the planning decision and asked the county commission to overturn it.
Joseph Karnes, a local attorney who represents the general contractor, told the county commission it had delegated the responsibility of reviewing applications for permitted uses to the land use staff, which did its job “thoroughly and professionally.” He said the credibility of the county’s land use decision-making process was at stake Tuesday.
“The reason that we’re here tonight is that the Planning Commission, by overturning staff’s approval and denying the application, did not follow the express requirements of the [land development code], putting you in the awkward position of having to make a decision on an application for a permitted use that this body previously delegated to staff for an administrative decision,” he said.
