The village of Agua Fría is about to get larger. 

Santa Fe County commissioners voted unanimously in a special meeting Wednesday in favor of a petition to add an adjacent area that lies between West Alameda Street and N.M. 599, known as Area 1B, to Agua Fría, a traditional historic community surrounding the Santa Fe River along the city's western edge.

The village's new neighborhoods will include those along Via Brisa, Coyote Ridge Road, Camino Don Emilio, Camino Tres Aroyos and Paseo Nopal, according to a county map.