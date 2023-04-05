Santa Fe County commissioners voted unanimously in a special meeting Wednesday in favor of a petition to add an adjacent area that lies between West Alameda Street and N.M. 599, known as Area 1B, to Agua Fría, a traditional historic community surrounding the Santa Fe River along the city's western edge.
The village's new neighborhoods will include those along Via Brisa, Coyote Ridge Road, Camino Don Emilio, Camino Tres Aroyos and Paseo Nopal, according to a county map.
Along with approving the petition submitted by neighbors in the area and signed by dozens of residents, commissioners authorized staff to publish the title and summary of an ordinance adding the area to the village and redrawing the boundaries. The measure also will shift land-use authority of the area to the county from the city.
The commission is scheduled to make a final vote on the change at its April 25 hearing.
Although they were instructed to refrain from applauding, residents who had gathered at the hearing couldn't contain their glee.
Sid Monroe, who lives in the Coyote Ridge neighborhood, expressed frustration at living in area that has been under the city's authority for several years, even though it hasn't become part of the city.
"We have been in a perpetual state of limbo," Monroe said. "There's a total lack of planning for the area, and in this regard we residents are being held hostage."
The area was scheduled to be annexed into Agua Fría in the mid-1990s, but the county left it out because it wasn't contiguous with the village, longtime resident Celia Fiedler told the commission.
In a 2009 agreement, the area was made available to the city to annex. The deal also put the city in charge of land use and required the city to provide police, fire and other services.
Monroe contends the city snubbed the community. It never annexed the area, so officials didn't feel obligated to provide services, communicate with residents or treat them with respect, he said.
"What we long for is to have government representation that aligns with our neighborhood needs and characteristics," Monroe said. "We have tried to engage, we have tried to partner, we have tried to dialogue with the city. We have been consistently rebuffed."
Commissioner Anna Hamilton asked whether Agua Fría residents were on board with their village expanding.
William Henry Mee, president of the Agua Fría Village Association, assured her they were.
Mee also criticized the city, saying it promised these area residents an "illusion" their lives would improve through annexation.
"That being part of a caring and benevolent municipality would make residents better off and more able to pursue their dreams," Mee said. "Instead, the very contract that binds a government to the governed, that covenant to the 'we the people' was broken, disregarded and discarded."
Commissioner Justin Greene asked whether the owners of large tracts had been informed of the proposed change, saying he didn't want one objecting at the last minute.
Author George R.R. Martin and Homewise are among the owners of big parcels, Hansen said, adding they're fine with the county taking over land use.
Monroe said the city's land management is another reason he welcomes returning to the county's jurisdiction. The city rezoned a big parcel for denser use without consulting residents, who want to retain the community's rural character as much as possible, he said.
"We want to work together to preserve, maintain and accomplish a vision of sustainable, well-planned community where people of all income levels are welcome," Monroe said.