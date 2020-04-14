Santa Fe County commissioners extended a contract with a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center and moved forward with plans to hire an outside firm to manage ambulance billing during a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Santa Fe Recovery Center signed a one-year contract to provide rehabilitation services for drug and alcohol addictions in April 2019, and commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to extend the deal through April 2021 at a yearly rate of $321,245.
According to its annual report, the recovery center served over 1,400 clients between October 2018 and September 2019, and over 50 percent were addicted to opiates.
"This is a great program that really does help a lot of people," Commissioner Henry Roybal said. "We need them."
Commissioners also voted unanimously to authorize County Manager Katherine Miller to negotiate a contract with a private firm to collect ambulance bills for the Santa Fe County Fire Department.
While Commissioner Anna Hansen expressed concern over the optics of debt collecting for ambulance bills during the COVID-19 pandemic and the anticipated corresponding economic recession, Miller said over 93 percent of unpaid bills are from insurance companies instead of private payers.
"This isn't a collection service. It's a billing service," Miller said. "We're not changing our collection policy. We're just changing our billing service from internal to external with a contractor. We're not set up to do it ourselves."
Miller said the city of Santa Fe and the majority of other government entities across the state contract with a private billing agency for their ambulance services, and the contractor takes a percentage of the bills collected. The Santa Fe County Fire Department responded to 3,638 emergency medical calls in the last year but collected just under $1.3 million from a potential $2.6 million in ambulance bills from insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid.
Procurement Manager Bill Taylor said the county had already received five proposals for the contract that should pay for itself by claiming those lost bills.
"It's a deficiency we're trying to correct," Taylor said. "Historically, we've only been able to achieve around 50 percent. We hope to achieve around 85 percent if not better using a third party."
Commissioners also approved a motion to make the Edgewood Town Office a new polling place for 2020 elections after Legacy Church said it could no longer host elections.
