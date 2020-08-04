Santa Fe County Commissioner Ed Moreno, whose term expires at the end of the year, is stepping down early, citing unspecified health concerns.
Moreno, who didn't seek reelection to a second four-year term, will vacate his District 5 commission seat Aug. 31.
"I am giving a 30-day notice so that I may participate in important votes and finish a few projects concerning the district," he wrote in a resignation letter dated Friday to commission Chairman Henry Roybal. "I hope this time will also be sufficient for the governor to appoint my successor."
The county announced Moreno's early departure just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
"We got the information out as quickly as we could," county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said in a telephone interview.
Moreno, who had announced his retirement in January, did not return a message seeking comment.
In his resignation letter, Moreno wrote he's had "a few interesting jobs" in his career, including 10 years as a correspondent for the Associated Press, as well as an assistant land commissioner, a legislative analyst and as a mediator with a national science and public policy company.
"None of those positions, however, compare with the past three and a half years I've spent serving as Santa Fe County commissioner for District 5," he wrote. "It has been rewarding, exciting and educational to be part of the Board [of County Commissioners]."
Unfortunately, he added, "at this time I must give notice of my intent to vacate my seat ... due to health concerns."
Moreno won an open seat on the county commission in the 2016 Democratic primary, beating retired police Officer Charlie Dalton.
In a statement, County Manager Katherine Miller said Moreno "has been a pleasure to work for" since he took office in 2017.
"He is an elected official with a kind soul, generous spirit, and ethical approach to the county’s and his constituents’ needs and concerns; I will truly miss him on our board," she said.
Roybal echoed the sentiment.
"It was my honor to have served with him on the BCC," Roybal said, also in a statement provided by the county. "The work and the commitment that he has for Santa Fe County and his constituents is admirable and his successor has huge shoes to fill.”
The county said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has the authority to appoint a successor to complete the remaining four months in Moreno's term.
