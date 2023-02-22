The Santa Fe County Commission is considering extending the timeframe for licensing and registering short-term rentals under a controversial ordinance that drew concerns over its application process.

During a special meeting Tuesday, the commission discussed moving the deadline from March 15 to June 1. On March 14, the county will hold another meeting to discuss updates to the ordinance.

County Manager Greg Shaffer said the commission can decide to extend the deadline even further if it chooses to do so.