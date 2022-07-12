The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution urging the federal government to cease prescribed burns in the county until the U.S. Forest Service conducts an environmental assessment on how it addresses dead trees and brush that can lead to wildfires — also known as forest fuel.
The resolution is a direct response to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which ignited in April from a prescribed burn that went out of control when high winds kicked in, and a pile burn conducted months earlier that left fire smoldering in debris throughout the winter.
The combined fires, which merged and grew to become the largest wildfire in the state’s history, “destroyed at least 400 homes, forced up to 18,000 people to evacuate their properties, cost more than $248 million in firefighting expenses and burned more than 341,000 acres,” the resolution states.
It asks the U.S. Forest Service to conduct an extensive environmental impact report on the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project; investigate the risks of an escaped prescribed burn; come up with alternatives to prescribed burns; and reevaluate recent scientific research on how fire, heat and climate change impact high-altitude forests.
“I think that we all saw the disaster,” Commissioner Henry Roybal said at the meeting. “The current practices in the forest where other considerations besides safety were taken into account start with the prescribed burn resulting in disasters on the east side [of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains]. So I think it’s very timely to bring this forward and encourage the Forest Service to rethink its practices in a big way.”
In other action, the commission:
• Approved amendments to collective bargaining agreements with the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication Center and a union representing deputies. Among other changes, the amendments would increase pay.
• Voted to approve an affordable housing agreement and conceptual plan to build 54 new homes in the historic Agua Fría village.
The Los Brios subdivision would have 56 homes, including two existing homes and eight considered affordable, or sold below the market rate. The proposal was made by local development management firm JenkinsGavin.
The 17.51-acre subdivision would include 5.51 acres of open space, 1.44 acres of which will be improved as “developed open space.”
Commissioner Anna Hansen and members of the public raised concerns about JenkinsGavin failing to consult with the village of Agua Fría about the development.